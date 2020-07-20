Daredevil Forest Officer Enters 100-ft Dry Well in a Cage to Rescue Leopard in Mysuru

A forest range officer from Mysuru is receiving praise on social media after images of his descending a dry well to save a trapped leopard while being locked in a cage went viral.

The officer, Siddaraju, locked himself inside a cage with just a torch and his mobile phone, in order to rescue a leopard that was allegedly stuck inside a 100-ft dry well in HD Kote, Mysuru in Karnataka. Despite the search effort, he could not find one.

An image of the caged RFO being lowered into the well by locals while he sat inside calm, and cross-legged, has been going viral on Twitter.

The photo was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan who said, "This is what commitment looks like. Proud of such green soldiers".

He is Siddarju, RFO from Nagarhole. He entered 100ft dry well to rescue a leopard. By locking himself in a metal cage with a torch and his mobile phone in hand, entered a dry well to rescue a leopard. This is what commitment looks like. Proud of such green soldiers.

Many reacted to the brave officer's dedication to save the leopard.

It's imp to recognise & be grateful for their endless dedication. As a fellow citizen I am sincerely grateful for all these ppl.

Bravo..Siddaraju ji. This is aspirational. Officer helping him become famous for his work is even more commendable. Salute to your dedication. The real Heroes are those who accepts the challenges and execute their commitment regarding nature, ecosystem, and forest boundaries.

Please document such brave heart stories for coming generations. When Duty calls where few people put on edges.

Many, however, wondered why the well was open in the first place and why officers while others critiqued the lack of proper equipment available to forest officials and rangers in India who are tasked with both wildlife protection as well as maintaining human-animal conflict.

Respect for his commitment to duty..but our forest dept needs a big time ramp up and a lot better facilities than this.

That's courageous. But, entering 100ft deep narrow well with no oxygen supplying equipments could be life threatening. We have seen such cases in past where people have died in well due to lack of sufficient oxygen. Courage must be equipped with proper equipments.

As per a report in The Times of India, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve director D Mahesh Kumar said that he had received complaints from locals about a leopard that had fallen into the well.

No leopard was, however, found in the well.