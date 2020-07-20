BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Daredevil Forest Officer Enters 100-ft Dry Well in a Cage to Rescue Leopard in Mysuru

Forest officer Siddarajau descending down a well to save a leopard | Image credit: Twitter

Forest officer Siddarajau descending down a well to save a leopard | Image credit: Twitter

Range forest officer Siddaraju locked himself in a metal cage to save a leopard that was reportedly stuck inside a 100-ft well but could not find one.

Buzz Staff
  News18.com
  Last Updated: July 20, 2020, 1:36 PM IST
A forest range officer from Mysuru is receiving praise on social media after images of his descending a dry well to save a trapped leopard while being locked in a cage went viral.

The officer, Siddaraju, locked himself inside a cage with just a torch and his mobile phone, in order to rescue a leopard that was allegedly stuck inside a 100-ft dry well in HD Kote, Mysuru in Karnataka. Despite the search effort, he could not find one.

The officer, Siddaraju, locked himself inside a cage with just a torch and his mobile phone, in order to rescue a leopard that was allegedly stuck inside a 100-ft dry well in HD Kote, Mysuru.

An image of the caged RFO being lowered into the well by locals while he sat inside calm, and cross-legged, has been going viral on Twitter.

The photo was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan who said, "This is what commitment looks like. Proud of such green soldiers".

Many reacted to the brave officer's dedication to save the leopard.

Many, however, wondered why the well was open in the first place and why officers while others critiqued the lack of proper equipment available to forest officials and rangers in India who are tasked with both wildlife protection as well as maintaining human-animal conflict.

As per a report in The Times of India, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve director D Mahesh Kumar said that he had received complaints from locals about a leopard that had fallen into the well.

No leopard was, however, found in the well.

