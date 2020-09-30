Daredevil Haryana 'Kid' Puts up Fight with a Bull to Save Grandmother, Twitter is Impressed

In a horrific incident, an elderly woman and her grandson was repeatedly attacked by a bull early morning in Haryana.

A viral video of the incident shows that 70-year-old Angoori Devi taking a morning walk in her residential area, Goshala Marg when she was suddenly attacked by a bull, which was standing near to where she was walking. In no time the bull charges at her, swinging her off her feet and she lands up on her back in the entrance of a house.

Probably hearing her shriek, her 20-year-old grandson came running from nearby to save her. While he approached her, the bull turned to his side and knocked him out too. It's horns pressed him hard against the wall where he almost couldn't move.

However, not losing his spirit, he managed to get on his toes and pick up his grandmother and as they tried to move away, the bull came chasing at them and slamming them hard.

By this time, locals came running out of their with one man with a stick in his hand.

The 29 seconds CCTV footage of the incident has been shared on Twitter by a Dainik Jagran journalist, Amit Singh.

The incident has been reported from Mahendragarh, where such attacks on pedestrians by streets animals are quite common.

With the video going viral, netizens took to the post to hail the bravery of the 'kid' and lauded his courage to not give up on shielding his granny.

इस बच्चे के साहस को नमन जो चोट खाने के बावजूद खतरा सामने देखते हुए भी पीछे नहीं हटा 👏👏😢🙏🙏 — देवेश गोयल♥सुरसवितानन्दन♥🇮🇳 (@DaveshGoel) September 29, 2020

Bachhe me bahut himmat hai. 🙏 — H*jde jhukte hai sonia ke aage (@Aurangj14966002) September 29, 2020

Ladke ka Jigra🙏🙏🙏...I hope dono ab shi honge — Prateek Saxena (@viratrun18) September 29, 2020

Brave and courageous boy — Aakash PriYaDaRsHi (@AakashPriYaDaR2) September 29, 2020

They come like heat seeking missile attack with precision 🙏 — Dushyant chaudhary (@dushyant0799) September 29, 2020

Bachche ne bahut himmat dikhayi👏👏👍 — Tejasvi (@Tejasvi73382811) September 29, 2020

