'Daredevil' MSEB Employee Working at Dangerous Heights after Mumbai Power Cut Impresses Anand Mahindra

It is not an easy job to be an employee of Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) and Mahindra group’s chairman and Anand Mahindra agrees. In his latest tweet, the industrialist has shared a tweet by Maharashtra Information Center, New Delhi's deputy director Dayanand Kamble which shows a MSEB worker sliding down an electricity wire at a substantial height near the Western Ghats.

The 55-second video was shot on the day Mumbai witnessed a power cut, which had made it to Twitter's trending section. Kamble tweeted that the main reason for the power cut in Maharashtra’s capital was the disruption at a channel in Khandala Ghat. Kamble further said that the channel was broken after a massive breakdown and to restore the electricity, MSEB employees worked tirelessly for four days in a row.

Reacting to this tweet, Mahindra said, “I will think about & pray for the safety of these high-wire daredevils before complaining again…”

I will think about & pray for the safety of these high-wire daredevils before complaining again...👍🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/XcoxO4AD7j — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 17, 2020

The tweet received over 10.7k likes as netizens praised the work of MSEB employee. One user commented, “Our Salute to such a brave and daredevil on high tension wire to restore the power supply and appreciate your efforts for bringing to the notice of fellow citizens.”

Our Salute to such a brave and daredevil on high tension wire to restore the power supply and appreciate your efforts for bringing to the notice of fellow citizens. — Fakhruddin Shaik (@shaikfakhar) October 18, 2020

Another user commented, “They work silently. Few of them die. But no one considers them hero. They don't get any special allowance. They don't get pension or insurance cover on death while work. Their families don't get petrol pumps on their death. They are silent and oppressed.”

They work silently. Few of them die. But no one considers them hero. They don't get any special allowance. They don't get pension or insurance cover on death while work. Their families don't get petrol pumps on their death. They are silent and oppressed. — Insaan (@Insaan92477899) October 18, 2020

The power cut in Mumbai last week happened after a wire cable carrying power from Talegaon near Pune on the Deccan Plateau to the Kalwa substation on the outskirts of Mumbai had physically snapped. Since the region where the fault had occurred was a hilly area and not easily accessible to the MSEB workers, it took a while for the city to get its electricity back. The problem was aggravated as the fault at three other lines getting power to Kalwa were also reported, which led to the grid collapse.