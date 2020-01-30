Dark Grey or Light Grey? This Optical Illusion Will Leave You Feeling Puzzled
An optical illusion post is breaking the internet off late, after a 52-year-old TV show host Kate Garraway shared a photo of two grey blocks on her Instagram profile.
In the post, which has till now garnered around 26,500 likes, a picture comprising of two blocks in different shades of grey can be seen, below the blocks, a text reads, “Both blocks are grey in color. Use your finger to cover the middle line. Light plays an important role in colors.”
Kate has captioned the image as, “This caused a right stir in our house tonight...”
The illusion is created when a finger is placed between the two blocks. They seem to appear in the same colour while when the finger is removed they can be seen in different shades. This apparently happens due to darker and lighter shading across the middle.
It is no surprise that this image also made its way to Twitter and the users on the micro-blogging portal, most certainly could not keep calm.
A user, who tweeted the image said, “Both blocks are grey in color, cover the middle line with your finger and see…..sorcery”
Both blocks are grey in color, cover the middle line with your finger and see 😏..... sorcery 😲 pic.twitter.com/lNucNpzf30— Owen (@TheOwenMyers) January 26, 2020
Highlighting the importance of light in this illusion, another user said, “Light plays an important role. Both blocks are the same grey #mindtrick #deceptive #whatcolour”
Light plays an important role. Both blocks are the same grey #mindtrick #deceptive #whatcolour pic.twitter.com/tb7gCeB56S— James (@_JamesClarke) January 29, 2020
