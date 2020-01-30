Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Dark Grey or Light Grey? This Optical Illusion Will Leave You Feeling Puzzled

In the post, which has till now garnered around 26,500 likes, a picture comprising of two blocks in different shades of grey can be seen.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dark Grey or Light Grey? This Optical Illusion Will Leave You Feeling Puzzled
In the post, which has till now garnered around 26,500 likes, a picture comprising of two blocks in different shades of grey can be seen.

An optical illusion post is breaking the internet off late, after a 52-year-old TV show host Kate Garraway shared a photo of two grey blocks on her Instagram profile.

In the post, which has till now garnered around 26,500 likes, a picture comprising of two blocks in different shades of grey can be seen, below the blocks, a text reads, “Both blocks are grey in color. Use your finger to cover the middle line. Light plays an important role in colors.”

Kate has captioned the image as, “This caused a right stir in our house tonight...”

View this post on Instagram

This caused a right stir in our house tonight...

A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) on

The illusion is created when a finger is placed between the two blocks. They seem to appear in the same colour while when the finger is removed they can be seen in different shades. This apparently happens due to darker and lighter shading across the middle.

It is no surprise that this image also made its way to Twitter and the users on the micro-blogging portal, most certainly could not keep calm.

A user, who tweeted the image said, “Both blocks are grey in color, cover the middle line with your finger and see…..sorcery”

Highlighting the importance of light in this illusion, another user said, “Light plays an important role. Both blocks are the same grey #mindtrick #deceptive #whatcolour”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram