Darth Vader, Stormtroopers Steal the Show at Gabba as Rain Halts India-Australia Test

Even though the second day of the ongoing fourth Test match between India and Australia failed to resume after the tea break at The Gabba due to heavy rain at Brisbane, but part of Australian crowd managed to make the news.

A social media post shared by the official handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) captured an army of Star Wars character stormtroopers and Darth Vader.

The crowd certainly managed to be the highlight of the match that could not be played. Captioning the photograph, ICC wrote that the best dress up award on day two of the fourth Test match definitely went to the home country’s crowd.

The appearance of Star Wars characters at Brisbane also prompted some wild reactions from netizens all over the world.

ABC commentator also posted a picture of the impressive sight on his Twitter handle and dubbed them as Gabbatroopers.

Hope there are no members of the rebellion at the Gabba? @DarthVader is here this morning with his Storm Troopers (Gabbatroopers) and seeking vengeance on Day 2 of the #AUSvIND Test. Part of the fun on @abcsport this morning during @QuentinHull & @dirk_nannes opening stint pic.twitter.com/GnLWosQY2c — Zane Bojack (@zanofc) January 16, 2021

The post shared by ICC garnered over 14k likes on Twitter. Netizens also shared their quirky takes on the incident as one user commented that it is a cooler way of wearing face masks amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

And being socially responsible by wearing masks! 👍😁 — Simon Hodson (@HodsonSimon72) January 16, 2021

Another user dubbed the costumes worn by the Australian audience as the best hazmat suit.

Best hazmat suit ever 🔥🔥 — Anmol (@anmol_1607) January 16, 2021

Love this! @ICC I do love a fancy dress day out at the cricket! 🏏 — allenlucy (@allenlucy) January 16, 2021

While another user commented how fancy dressing for cricket matches is something that they enjoy.

The site even got some non-cricket fans interested who commented that they will now start watching the sport. As some users commented that if this is how people watch cricket then they might join them too.

This is the only thing that would make me go to the cricket! 😂 — Sean Callaghan (@SeanCallagahn) January 16, 2021

@shanemolloy99 might start watching cricket 😏 — Tyrone Kirwan (@tyronekirwan96) January 16, 2021

Some netizens even indulged in some witty wordplay by combining the sport with the blockbuster sci-fi movie franchise. As this user tweeted:

The Umpire Strikes Back ? — ((( Usama Hasan ))) (@drusamahasan) January 16, 2021

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V) is a 1980 epic space opera film, which was directed by Irvin Kershner and written by Leigh Brackett and Lawrence Kasdan. The movie is based on a story by American writer George Lucas.

While an Indian cricket team supporter commented that maybe it was because of this effort put in by the Aussie crowd that the force was stronger with India today.

Makes sense how the force was strong with India today. — मनन बत्ता (@Manan_Batta) January 16, 2021

‘May the force be with you’ is a popular phrase from the Star Wars franchise. The phrase is used by the characters in the movie to wish an individual or a group good luck or good will. It expresses the speaker's wish that the Force work in the favor of the addressee. This phrase was often used as individuals parted ways or in the face of an impending challenge.