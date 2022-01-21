'Darwaza Mat Todo': Daya's Epic Reaction to Key Offer Before Smashing Door is CID Gold

Daya, the fictional character from India’s cult series ‘CID’ could bring the accused into confessing their crimes just by slapping them but what set him apart from the rest of the officers was his ability to make forced entries into suspect locations just by kicking the door open and sometimes demolishing the wood in the process. “Daya, darwaza todd do." You Remember. ‘CID,’ a crime-based series, which first aired on Indian television in 1998, was India’s answer to Sherlock Holmes. In a span of 2 decades, ACP Pradyuman, Daya, Abhijeet, Dr Salunkhe, and Fredericks solved countless cases by simply tasting drugs or using Koogle search engine on their computers. While the show may have come to a close after airing for close to 21 years on our television screens, CID is very much part of the desi pop culture and is why it’s still going viral on the Indian Internet in 2022.

One such meme from the show that has returned on the web for all the right reasons is an old clip from CID where Daya can be seen patiently knocking on the door before deciding “enough is enough." As he proceeds to demolish the woodwork, a staff of the building (presumably a hotel) stops Daya in his tracks and offers him the keys, something the big man isn’t accustomed to. “Sir, sir yeh kya kar rahe hain, meri naukri chali jaaye (What are you doing, sir? I’ll lose my job)," the staff member says as Daya politely obliges.

The clip cuts to Daya uncontrollably sobbing, which, if you have binged on CID, wasn’t part of the act.

Since the clip was shared on microblogging site Twitter it has garnered over 2.5K retweets and 150K views.

Found this on subtle curry traits and I'm losing my mind 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rs0BMPW9dP— No (@RootKanal) January 20, 2022

‘CID’ set a world record on 7 November 2004, when B. P. Singh entered the Limca Book of Records and Guinness Book of World Records for filming an entire episode named “The Inheritance” in a single shot of 111 minutes without a single cut.

