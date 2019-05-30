English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dashing Through Borders: Refugee Sneaking into Europe Found Hiding in Car's Glove Compartment
The man found hiding inside the dashboard was in his early 20s and was among four others who were trying to enter Europe illegally.
The man found hiding inside the dashboard was in his early 20s and was among four others who were trying to enter Europe illegally.
In a shocking video that is going viral on social media, one can see a migrant hiding inside the dashboard of a car in order to enter Europe illegally.
While a BBC report published early in 2019 stated that the estimated number of illegal crossings were lowest in the current year since 2013, arrivals in Spain had doubled for the second year in a row.
According to a report published in Daily Mail, the man found hiding inside the dashboard was in his early 20s and was among four others who were trying to enter Europe illegally.
Apart from the man found inside the dashboard, officers also discovered another migrant in the engine compartment, one under the rear seat and a fourth person in a dumper truck. The officers also discovered a 15-year-old girl in a separate vehicle.
They were caught by Spain's Civil Guard Officers. Three other vehicles were also stopped in Beni-Enzar Morocco during the weekend.
This is not the first time that migrants have tried bizarre modes of crossing borders. Earlier in 2019, two men were found sewn inside mattresses, while in 2017 a 12-year-old was discovered hiding in a dashboard to cross the border into Europe.
Meanwhile, a press spokesperson for the Civil Guard told EuroNews that the four people were discovered in "very reduced compartments" and were in danger of breathing poisonous fumes. Two of the four men had to be treated for asphyxiation and disorientation due to their travelling conditions. Three of the four drivers were arrested.
