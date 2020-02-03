Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Date Mark: Single Man Hires Billboard for Rs 40,000 in Manchester to Find Love

Mark Rofe paid £425 (Rs 40,000) for a huge billboard in the centre of Manchester, UK, to advertise himself as an eligible single.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 11:15 AM IST
Date Mark: Single Man Hires Billboard for Rs 40,000 in Manchester to Find Love
Image credits: Date Mark website (datingmark.co.uk)

Not finding dates? Having problems maintaining a relationship? You might opt to advertise your charms on a billboard for a change. This is what a man from Sheffield did in a bid to find 'the one'.

Mark Rofe paid £425 (Rs 40,000) for a huge billboard in the centre of Manchester, UK, to advertise himself as an eligible single.

The 30-year-old has also created a website called ‘Dating Mark’, which has his personal details filled in and the provision for anyone to apply for a date.

According to his website, 1,004 have already applied. The slogan of the site reads: "One man, one billboard, one mission".

dating mark

In his site’s ‘Facts and Stats’ section, other than his height and shoe size, he specifies that he has 2 friends and has kissed more than 3 girls.

Disappointed with the experience on dating sites such as Tinder, Rofe has gone to make his customized personal dating site.

The novel idea has garnered a huge reception. Speaking to BBC, Rofe, who works in marketing, said he was surprised at the number of people that got in touch and planned on replying to everyone.

He added that some people might think that he was mad for paying £425 for such an act, but if he ended up finding love, then it will prove to be “fairly cheap”.

He also took to Twitter to post a video of him posing before his billboard version.

