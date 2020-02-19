Date Night Turns into Regular Work Day as Off-Duty Cops Help Foil Robbery at US Restaurant

Date -night turned into just another day at work for a US cop couple who happened to foil a robbery while having dinner at a restaurant.

Being married for six months, Chase and Nicole McKeown, both officers at the Elizabethtown station, were having a quiet dinner at Raising Cane's, a popular restaurant chain in Kentucky on Saturday night when the mundane night took a turn. A man in a makeshift white mask entered the restaurant and approached the counter.

While the off-duty cops first assumed the mask could be a health precaution, they soon realised that something was not right. It was only after the employee at the counter raised his hands that the cops realised the masked man had the former on gunpoint. At this point, the McKeowns also drew their weapons and chased the man out of the store, local news channel WDRB reported.

VIDEO: Married off-duty Elizabethtown Police officers recognized for catching robber on 'date night' https://t.co/r3x0CJZrCR pic.twitter.com/fUUmvS5QfW — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) February 18, 2020

The alleged robber, who dropped his gun during the chase, was caught by the cops and apprehended to officers from the Louisville Metro Police department.

LMPD's robbery unit deputy Dan Mason said that that "heroic actions" of the two off-duty cops helped save the day and prevent any crimes from taking place.

A video of the incident captured from CCTV cameras was also posted on Facebook.