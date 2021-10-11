Dating App Company Makes 22-year-old Woman do Bizarre Things as Part of Internship

When management student Anya Jackson went to a dating app company for a paid internship, she had no clue that the firm would make her stand on the road with handcuffs. What happened to her here was the world’s most embarrassing internship.

The internship comes as an important part of any course where students learn to deal with professional challenges. Anya, a management student, was doing something similar when her employer firm made her do something bizarre.

The 22-year-old girl was asked to do different odd jobs by taking to the streets during her internship. Sometimes she had to stand with a board on the road, and several times, she was handcuffed on the streets of central London. Anya called it the world’s most embarrassing internship.

She went for a paid internship in the dating app "Thursday". During this, she was asked to do several strange things. One of these tasks was to stand handcuffed on a pole at the Liverpool station in central London. During this, there was also a board near her that described it as the world’s most embarrassing internship.

Before this, she had to stand on the road with another girl with a board and advertise the dating app. One day she had to stand with 100 balloons, along with a hanging board, tied to her body. The girl also posted her picture on LinkedIn that garnered a good response.

When Anya posted her pictures of weird things during her internship on her social media accounts, she got mixed responses. However, in the picture where Anya is standing handcuffed, many commented that the company was simply exploiting her. Anya is doing her masters in management and during her course, she had opted for a 9-week internship. And while people might have given mixed responses to her internship, Anya said that she found it interesting and learnt a lot from it.

