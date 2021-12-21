Dating Apps? No. 66-Year-Old US Man Puts Up Billboards Looking For True Love

Everyone dreams of finding or having a perfect partner for themselves. People join dating sites, go out and join activity groups, hoping to meet someone new. However, a 66-year-old from Texas, United States, has done something only he could think of, perhaps. He put up billboards on his premises asking for “A good woman".

On the billboard is a picture of Bays donning a cowboy hat. The text on the billboard reads, “Wanted: A Good Woman. 50-55ish. For talks and walks and mutual acts of kindness." He also put up a phone number on the board which goes to a voicemail. This advertisement is the subject of discussion among the residents of his area right now.

According to the Daily Mail, Bays said that he has gone on four or five dates but he had not found the right person yet. He said that it was difficult finding someone that ticked all the boxes.

He added that he had attempted to find love using online dating apps but later gave up on them since he felt it did not present someone’s authentic personality. He also had problems coordinating his time with his dates since he worked six times a week. “It’s not like when you were in high school and it’s easy to meet somebody,” Bays told Austonia.

“How do you meet somebody that’s on the same page? How do you create the number of accidents that need to happen for you to meet somebody that you mix well with?" he added. Bays has been married twice previously, and he says that his experience helped him recognise what he wants in a new partner.

