Daughter Celebrates Mom's Wedding After Her Escape From a Toxic Marriage

It is common to see people putting up their own wedding photos on social media, but it is rare to see someone celebrating the marriage of their mother. A twitter user created a wholesome thread when she shared the photo of her mother getting married. Netizens were further moved when she revealed that her 35-year-old mother walked out of a toxic marriage 15 years ago. She shared her happiness with Twitter family with a photo that showed her mother sitting while two ladies applied ‘mehndi’ on her hands.

“can’t believe mom is getting married GURL U SLAYY"

“SHES SO HAPPY CANT BREATHE."

“she’s the best im sorry im spamming but CAN U SEE MY EXCITEMENT IM"

She also shared that she and her 16-year-old brother were not ready to welcome a father figure in their lives initially, but then they changed their minds."

“the fact that me and my 16yo brother weren’t in favor of having a man in our family but NOW? WE’RE SO AO HAPPY TO WELCOME A FATHER FIGURE IN OUR LIVES."

The user said that their mother escaped a toxic marriage 15 years ago. She was overwhelmed by all the good wishes she received online.

“GURL SHE DID 15 years ago omg AM I OVERSHARING ALR."

“im so hyped by all the wishes from y’all omg i didn’t expect this."

Congratulations poured in from well-wishers on the Internet.

“Let us normalize widow/divorced women marrying again. Every lady mustn’t be stopped from living their dreams. You’re never late to do what makes you happy. Alhamdulillah for your mother."

“Wow! Congrats!! It’s beautiful when kids are so supportive of their parents remarriage!"

“So happy for your mom. This made my day. May her find all the happiness that she deserves and even more! God bless her and you too!"

