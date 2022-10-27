Daughter Destroying Her Dad's PS Console By Putting it in Dirty Water Will Give a Heartache to All Gamers

Playstation lovers are all across the globe. For gamers, it is very important to take good care of their Playstation and its consoles. Only gamers can feel the pain when things go wrong with their precious playstation. A similar video which is going viral shows a daughter, who has destroyed her father’s PS console. She can be seen putting it in dirty water. She can be seen dipping it again and again. Uploaded by Twitter user YabaLeftOnline, the video is indeed a painful one for all the games out there.

“I’m in pains on behalf of her dad,” read the caption on Twitter. She can also be seen pressing the buttons and draining the water out of it. Have a look:

I'm in pains on behalf of her dad pic.twitter.com/gfFJr7Sn0N — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) October 26, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather nearly 117K views. “What people do for attention these days, There’s just so much wrong with this clip First, letting the kid play with dirty water Second, leaving her with the pad and still recording TRASH,” wrote an angry Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Nothing to see here It was the mom that gave the daughter the pad. She no like as her husband no send her anything he dy play game.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a clip of a little girl doing her father’s makeup as he patiently lies on the couch next to her is truly unmissable. It starts with the girl telling her mom, who is recording the video, that she’s doing her daddy’s makeup.

The little girl, dressed in a black top and pink leggings, appears to be enjoying her time with her dad. The father then tells the mother that his daughter has already painted his eyes with glitter eye shadow. The mom who shared the video also captioned the video, “He’s such a trooper”. The video has received over 2.5 million views on Instagram.

