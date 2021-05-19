Daughter Discovers Mother Paid Fiance to Marry Her after She Came out Bisexual

An unexpected incident came to light when a young woman shared her horror of discovering that her mother paid her fiancé to date her. The truth dawned upon the bride-to-be when it was revealed that it was her mother who bought the engagement ring and not her partner.

Sharing her experience on BuzzFeed , the woman revealed that she got engaged after just two months of dating as she was madly in love with her partner. Her boyfriend had proposed with a massive diamond ring and she couldn’t bring herself to say no. He insisted on getting hitched as they were madly in love with each other and, hence, didn’t see any point to wait any further. On knowing the news, the woman’s mother was ecstatic and as the wedding day approached, she bought her daughter an insanely expensive gown.

Her parents even went on to pay for the entire wedding. So she asked her partner why his parents wouldn’t share the financial load of the ceremony, but her parents insisted on paying for everything, claiming that her fiancé’s family is poor. Suspicion crept in at this point as the engagement ring he proposed to her with was quite expensive.

After digging a little, the woman found out that the ring was purchased by her mother a month before she started dating her partner.

Confronting her parents, she discovered that her mother had set it all up and paid for all the dates along with the wedding because she was desperate to get her daughter married. The fiancé was in it for the money, it was revealed. The woman thinks that her mother came up with the whole idea because she had recently come out as bisexual.

