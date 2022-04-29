Daughter Hilariously Failing at Making Roti Despite Mum's Instructions is too Relatable

While people are trying to spread awareness about feminism all around the world, Indian mothers are still trying to make their daughters learn how to take care of the family and cook for them. In a viral video, a daughter learns to make rotis but fails to do so in an extremely funny way.

The video shows a mother and a daughter standing in the kitchen near a stove. A roti is already on the pan and the mother asks her daughter to bake the roti by saying: “Abhi ise seko (now bake it).” The daughter starts baking the roti in a hilarious way with her roller (belan) instead of her hands. Her mother then scolds her for doing so and asks her to move the roti while baking it with her hands. The daughter tries doing it with her hands but gets burnt so she just touches the roti twice. Following this, the mother asks her to flip the roti: “Palat do.” The daughter then flips the whole pan on the stove with the roti still on the pan rather than just flipping the roti. The mother then gives a hilarious look to her daughter and hits her daughter’s head softly.

Instagram users went gaga over the video and found it extremely funny. An edited version of the video was shared on Instagram on a meme page. The video which was posted 4 days ago on April 25, garnered more than 34,000 views and people flooded the comments section with laughing emojis. “Yeh bohot sahi hai (this is amazing),” commented a user while another wrote: “This is hilarious.”

The video has also been reshared by several meme pages and is going crazy viral on social media.

