Daughter-In-Law Puts Advertisement To Hire A Boyfriend For Her Mother-In-Law

Recently the news of a daughter-in-law posting a classified advertisement to hire a “boyfriend" for her mother-in-law has gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, the American daughter-in-law is looking for a boyfriend for her mother-in-law, in the age group of 40-60 years. It can be seen in the classified advertisement that the “contract offer" for the job is only for two days.

The advertisement which went viral on Craigslist, the American classified advertisements website, mentioned that the job is on a contract basis and the selected man will pocket 960 dollars (around Rs 72000).

The woman, a resident of Hudson Valley in New York, has made it clear in the advertisement that she needs a get-together partner for her 51-year-old mother-in-law. Other requirements involve good dancing, as well as communication skills. The reason behind the hiring of a boyfriend is an upcoming marriage of a mutual friend.

They both are heading together, but the daughter-in-law wants a partner who can accompany her mother-in-law.

Paying almost 1000 dollars for two days is a pretty decent deal for any man in need of money. Thus, there is going to be a long list of applicants and it would be intriguing to know how the selection process will go ahead.

People on social media reacted differently to the news. While some called it to be a “publicity stunt" others looked at it in a humorous way.

