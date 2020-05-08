Daughter Introduced me to Tiktok: David Warner and Rohit Sharma Discuss Lockdown

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and Australia opener David Warner have said that being able to spend time with their families is one of the few positives that is coming out of the ongoing lockdown and freeze in the cricket calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rohit and Warner would have been currently leading the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League had it not been for the tournament's postponement due to the pandemic.

Chatting in an Instagram live session with Rohit, Warner said he has used his down time to make a name for himself in the world of social media, especially on TikTok, where videos of his antics with his family have gone viral.

"I didn't know what TikTok was, my daughter downloaded it and was playing on it and that was the first time I saw it. Then a few of the guys in the team showed me a few funny videos," said Warner. "I downloaded and I thought lets put some smiles on people's faces by taking the mick out of myself, which is not that difficult to do."

Warner also said that being able to spend time with his wife and three daughters was one of the positives that he sees now and back when he was serving his one year ban from cricket after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

"It was challenging. The first three months I didn't pick up a bat. I just enjoyed the time I had with the family, do what I could to keep motivated. Not being able to practice, it was a time for me to enjoy my time with the family" he said.

"We don't get breaks, we can't take a month off. I saw that there was a tournament in Canada and I thought that was a good chance to play some decent cricket and the BPL to look forward to.

"But I stayed on top of my fitness and in the long run I think it has helped me. We do have one of the best jobs in the world, but leaving home and leaving my wife looking after the kids is not really fair."

Rohit also spoke about being able to spend time with his wife and daughter. "There is actually so much more to life than cricket. Cricket gets over when you are what 38 or 39 years old? I don't know when you will finish but I will finish much before that," he joked.