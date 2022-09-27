Daughter of Wager in Chengalpet Bags 'Miss Tamil Nadu' Title, Wishes to Be 'Miss India'

A 20-year-old woman and daughter of daily wage parents hailing from Chengalpet district of Tamil Nadu has bagged the ‘Miss Tamil Nadu’ title held by Forever Star India Awards. The woman named Rakshaya is the daughter of Manohar, a construction worker from the Chengalpet district’s Thirukalukundram neighborhood.

As a childhood passion, Rakshaya prepared herself by taking part-time jobs after completing her college coursework with the goal of winning the beauty contest.

In 2018, she took part in and eventually won the ‘Mono Acting’ program, while she was rewarded by the government by being taken to Malaysia. The woman was then chosen to compete in the district-level beauty contest held by the Forever Star India Awards in February this year.

Following this, the nationwide competition, in which all the states reportedly took part, has been held in Jaipur from September 18 to September 21. The participants came from throughout India. Meanwhile, Rakshaya beat everyone and was named ‘Miss Tamil Nadu’ in this event.

Additionally, 750 participants– winners and runners– were chosen from each state to compete in the finals. Alongside, these toppers will be participating in the ‘Miss India’ contest that is to be held in December this year. ‘Miss Tamil Nadu’ Rakshaya apparently expresses confidence that she will take the crown of ‘Miss India’ home.

Rakshaya’s parents said that their daughter took a keen interest in sports from an early age and they supported her when she expressed her desire to work as a host for a show. They added that their daughter’s education was funded by others as they were unable to afford it owing to poverty.

“Our daughter had a passion for sports from a young age and that made her progressively mature and began working as a show host initially as they had supported her in doing so. Some assisted Rakshaya’s education when we were living in poverty.”

Further, they added that it was her persistence that made her bag the ‘Miss Tamil Nadu’ title.

