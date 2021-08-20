While Afghanistan descends into chaos, the daughter of exiled President of the country, Mariam Ghani, was spotted taking a stroll around New York City.

According to a report in the New York Post, Mariam stepped out with a female friend in Brooklyn. The visual artist and filmmaker, who lives in a luxury co-op building in Clinton Hill, strolled along the sidewalk clutching her mask as she chatted with her friend, the report added.

Her father and former president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, has been granted asylum in the United Arab Emirates. Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban approached Kabul. The statement carried by the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday did not say where Ghani was in the country. Mariam’s mother is Rula Ghani, a Lebanese citizen.

A report in The Times stated Ghani said this week that she was “angry, grieving and terribly afraid for my family, friends and colleagues left behind in Afghanistan.”

She encouraged US citizens to plead with politicians to halt deportations of Afghan refugees and expedite visas for those hoping to flee.

In a post on Instagram, Mariam wrote that she was thankful to everyone who had reached out to her. She posted: “To everyone who has checked in and reached out in solidarity over the past days: thank you. It has meant a lot. I’m pretty burned out, but I hope I’ll be able to reply to you all individually at some point. This post is a reply to the question many have asked: What can we do to help Afghans right now? If you are interested in coordinating on a letter campaign regarding the status of cultural workers, please get in touch. There are also some shareable talking points for contacting elected officials in the US and advocacy internationally, and a link in my profile to a vetted list of places to donate to internally displaced people and volunteer to help refugees (e.g. pro bono legal services, translation, welcome wagon)."

According to her website, Mariam’s films have screened at the Berlinale, Rotterdam, CPH:DOX, DOC NYC, Sheffield Doc/Fest, SFFILM, Ann Arbor, FIDBA, and Il Cinema Ritrovato film festivals, among others. She now teaches at Bennington College.

