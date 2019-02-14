Daughter of Soldier Martyred in 2016 Nagrota Attack Tells Everyone the Meaning of 'Army', Twitter is Overwhelmed
When Major Girish from Bangalore was killed in a terror attack in 2016 in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota, his daughter Naina was just two-and-a-half-years old.
When Major Girish, a resident of Bangalore, was killed, Naina was two-and-a-half-years old. According to the caption posted along with the video, the footage was shot a year after her father's death. In the footage, little Naina can be seen telling everyone the meaning of "Army".
“Army is to make us love. Army is to fight with bad uncles. Army is to help us not get afraid. Army is some who does Jai Hind to everyone,” Naina can be heard saying.
Naina's grandmother Mrs Girish wrote that "this random video captures innocence and faith. Love is an emotion. Her papa's love for the Army and Countrymen also stays within her".
The adorable and heartbreaking video has garnered over 10,000 likes on Twitter.
A swelling feeling down in my heart !— ColTekpal SinghKang #NOTA (@ColTekpal) February 11, 2019
God bless you all, Ma’m ...
I cried a little. I am a father of a 3 years old myself and I can empathize. May Naina achieve best in her life.— Mayank Yadav (@yadavmayank) February 11, 2019
Aunty, Naina is such a sweetheart!!! What clarity of thought at such a young age. She remembers what her daddy told her so clearly. God bless her. Jai hind.— Meenakshi Srinivasan (@srini_meen) February 11, 2019
Maj Akshay has indeed given her such valuable lessons...The intelligence and equanimity shown by this young child is truly nothing short of amazing!! (And is a lesson in itself )— Meenakshi Srinivasan (@srini_meen) February 11, 2019
Request everyone to make this video Viral , let's learn from this child to spread love and positivity for ensuring peace and harmony & make a happier world for little Angels like Naina https://t.co/DjFb4P79oL— Sapna (@Sapna_3) February 11, 2019
Thanks for sharing madam. Naina in her own inimitable style articulated n reflected, d real essence of d word "ARMY". She is true incarnation of her father believes n a prodigy daughter of a deferential n talismanic soul who achieved martyrdom in line of duty. Regards— MAJOR SUBRAT MISHRA, SM (@SUBRATSMSM) February 11, 2019
Dear Ma’am, She’s an exact replica of Akshay Sir, both in appearance and values. What a gem you’ve got. Sir must be proud and so are we.— Nandini Tandon (@_inidnan) February 11, 2019
May Lord Shiva bless and protect her.
Couldn't stop myself from crying. Lots of love to Naina.— Chander Sharma (@IamrealCS) February 11, 2019
Twenty jawans were killed and 40 injured when a suicide bomber rammed a Scorpio car laden with 350 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Thursday. This is one of the worst attacks since the 2001 Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly car bombing.
