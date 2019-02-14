LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Daughter of Soldier Martyred in 2016 Nagrota Attack Tells Everyone the Meaning of 'Army', Twitter is Overwhelmed

When Major Girish from Bangalore was killed in a terror attack in 2016 in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota, his daughter Naina was just two-and-a-half-years old.

News18.com

Updated:February 14, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Daughter of Soldier Martyred in 2016 Nagrota Attack Tells Everyone the Meaning of 'Army', Twitter is Overwhelmed
When Major Girish from Bangalore was killed in a terror attack in 2016 in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota, his daughter Naina was just two-and-a-half-years old.
Loading...
On a day when the rest of the world is celebrating Valentine's Day, a daughter's love for her martyred father has been going viral on social media. Over two years after the death of Major Askshay Girish in a terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Nagrota in 2016, his mother Meghna Girsih shared a video of his daughter Naina remembering her father and repeating the meaning of "army" that he had explained to her.

When Major Girish, a resident of Bangalore, was killed, Naina was two-and-a-half-years old. According to the caption posted along with the video, the footage was shot a year after her father's death. In the footage, little Naina can be seen telling everyone the meaning of "Army".

“Army is to make us love. Army is to fight with bad uncles. Army is to help us not get afraid. Army is some who does Jai Hind to everyone,” Naina can be heard saying.

Naina's grandmother Mrs Girish wrote that "this random video captures innocence and faith. Love is an emotion. Her papa's love for the Army and Countrymen also stays within her".

The adorable and heartbreaking video has garnered over 10,000 likes on Twitter.

























Twenty jawans were killed and 40 injured when a suicide bomber rammed a Scorpio car laden with 350 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Thursday. This is one of the worst attacks since the 2001 Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly car bombing.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram