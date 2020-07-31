BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Daughter Surprises Father with Cash-filled Cake on His Birthday, Man's Reaction Goes Viral

Birthday Cake with wad of cash inside it. Credits: Twitter

The video man taking out a wad of cash from the cake went rounds on the internet. Moreover, the clip gathered more than 51 thousand likes

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 31, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
We have come across various birthday cake surprises but this definitely takes the cake. And cash.

A man who had for years sought cash as a birthday present got a surprise when his family decided to place a wad of cash in his cake to trick him. The video of the man who finds the cash and gets overjoyed has been going viral.

A Twitter user posted a video showing how she tricked her father by filling his birthday cake with cash. A long line of dollar bills popped up from inside the cake as soon as the man lifted the Happy Birthday topper on the cake, which was tightly encased in a plastic package.

Upon finding the cash the man said, "I knew you weren’t gonna fail me."

Netizens could'nt stop themselves from commenting on this crazy surprise. The video gathered more than 5 lakh views and 10 thousand retweets.

Take a look at some of the comments:

In the subsequent tweets, netizens could not stop appreciating the daughter and wife's effort to make the birthday so special.

