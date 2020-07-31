Daughter Surprises Father with Cash-filled Cake on His Birthday, Man's Reaction Goes Viral

We have come across various birthday cake surprises but this definitely takes the cake. And cash.

A man who had for years sought cash as a birthday present got a surprise when his family decided to place a wad of cash in his cake to trick him. The video of the man who finds the cash and gets overjoyed has been going viral.

A Twitter user posted a video showing how she tricked her father by filling his birthday cake with cash. A long line of dollar bills popped up from inside the cake as soon as the man lifted the Happy Birthday topper on the cake, which was tightly encased in a plastic package.

My dads birthday is today. Each birthday he wants the same thing. Cash. Each birthday my sister and mom find a different way to surprise him with it. pic.twitter.com/qRmzbqnXDP — Toe Knee (@toekneerlynos) July 27, 2020

Upon finding the cash the man said, "I knew you weren’t gonna fail me."

Netizens could'nt stop themselves from commenting on this crazy surprise. The video gathered more than 5 lakh views and 10 thousand retweets.

Take a look at some of the comments:

I knew y’all wasn’t gon fail me https://t.co/H3nKeSQFnQ — Beautiful Beast ✨ (@Purple_Unic0rnn) July 30, 2020

I love his little dance!!! Gone on then old school, happy birthday king!! — Thee Filthy Cent AKA Kyrie Perving (@DonPaterfamili) July 27, 2020

Yall so dope for this! Peep how he dropped the spatula when he realized the cake was actually an ATM lol — Marco (@MarcoNeedKICKS) July 27, 2020

In the subsequent tweets, netizens could not stop appreciating the daughter and wife's effort to make the birthday so special.