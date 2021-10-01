Daughter Takes Dementia-Diagnosed Mother To The Trip of a Lifetime, Watch Viral Video

A resident of the United States, Stephanie Martin has left many netizens emotional with her latest Instagram Reel. Martin showed her 26k Instagram followers how she gifted her mother a trip of her lifetime after doctors diagnosed the old lady with dementia. The medical condition mainly occurs when nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain are lost. This causes the lobes to shrink which can affect a person’s behaviour, personality, language, and movement.

As Martin’s mother was diagnosed with the medical condition, the daughter decided to take her to Ireland to see Cliffs of Moher, a sight she always wanted to see. The Instagram video shared some of the scenes from the memorable trip made by the mother and daughter to Ireland. Martin’s mother was seen tearing up as she stood at the Cliffs of Moher. The Cliffs are located on Europe’s western frontier and offer spectacular vistas over the Atlantic Ocean and the Aran Islands.

Captioning the emotional Reel, Martin wrote, “My sweet momma was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia a few years ago. The doctors said she had about 6-8 years before she would completely forget who we were. She always wanted to see the Cliffs of Moher, so I got her on a jet plane and made it happen. My favorite moment from our 10 day trip around Ireland.”

The Instagram Reel shared on September 19 has received over 3.4million views since it was shared on the social media platform. The video has certainly touched a nerve with netizens who have expressed their reaction in the comments section.

Instagram user Ashley Stock commented, “I’m bawling watching this. Priceless. So much love and awe and wonder.” Another user commented, “This is so sweet! I am sure this was one of the most special moments of her life.”

One of the users even suggested Martin to record her mother’s memories and ask her questions about her childhood so that her family never forgets who she was as a person. “Record her voice a lot…ask her about her childhood…ask all you can think of,” read the comment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.