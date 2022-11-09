Daughter's Hilarious 'Weight Challenge' Prank on Her Father Has Won the Internet

A video of a daughter pranking her father with a ‘weight challenge’ only to get his face smeared with whipped cream has left the internet in splits. Posted on Reddit, the video that’s been doing the rounds on the internet begins with the girl inviting her father into the kitchen area of their house under the pretext of getting him to complete a ‘weight challenge.’ The father who looks suspicious about getting along with her daughter’s idea says, “you play too much” but ends up joining her daughter.

The father can be seen skimming his surrounding seemingly knowing that his daughter is up to no good. Meanwhile, the girl convinces him to hold the rope of two larges jugs of juice tied together in his hands. The daughter then places a book in his hands, followed by a plate, then another plate but this time it is filled with whipped cream. The father appears to be confused as to where the challenge is leading when suddenly, the little girl picks a scissor placed on the kitchen table prompting the large juice jugs to fall down.

The impact of the momentum appears to be such that the father’s hands move toward his face causing the whipped cream on the plate to be smeared all over his face. But the prank doesn’t just end there, the father also accidentally ends up slipping in the end causing him to take a funny tumble, which made the prank more hilarious. Watch the video here:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it made many burst out in laughter. A series of Reddit users took to the comment section of the clip to share their funny responses. A user wrote, “He saw it the moment he walked into the kitchen. But he still went with it,” another added, “God I love the constant suspicious looks around the kitchen.” One more joined, “I like the way he checked all around him for signs of what the prank was.” Meanwhile, a user said, “Her cackling in the background after she runs off is 100% the best part,” and another wished, “If I had a daughter she would probably be this devious and I’d still love her.”

Did you like the prank?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here