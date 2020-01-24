Daughters of Marginalized Farmers Beat All Odds to Score Over 99% in JEE Mains
Breaking all stereotypes, two girls, Kajal of Indachoi village in Fatehabad and Simran of Hasangarh village in Rohtak have managed to score 99.31 percent and 99.47 percent in their JEE Mains (Joint Entrance Examination) which can help them get admission in the top engineering colleges of the country.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, both girls have been enrolled in the 'Super 100' programme introduced by the Haryana government; 46 students enrolled in the programme have passed the examinations with excellent scores.
Both the girls are daughters of marginalised farmers. Speaking to HT, Simran said that cracking the exam was like a dream come true for her and that she is hoping to pass the JEE Advanced exams with flying colours too. She also said that she wants to study at IIT and wants to do computer science so as to provide a better life for her family in the future.
She also said that her dream wouldn't have been possible without the Super 100 scheme, which has been introduced by the government in order to help talented students who have passed the tenth standard. The idea is to provide free coaching to the students in order to help them crack these tough competitive exams.
