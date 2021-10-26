Dave Chappelle Speaks on Netflix Trans Controversy: 'It's About What I Can Say and Cannot'

Comedian Dave Chappelle, whose specials on Netflix caused a storm in the streaming giant’s workplace after the Chappelle programme was accused of ridiculing transgender people, addressed the controversy in full for the first time on a video on his Instagram account. Chappelle’s address comes five days after about 100 people protested near the streaming company’s headquarters. The employee backlash began after Netflix Inc decided to release Chappelle’s new comedy special, “The Closer," which critics say ridicules transgender people.

“It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to transgender employees at Netflix and I refused,” Chappelle said in the video. “That is not true. If they had invited me I would have accepted it. Although I am confused about what we are speaking about … You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well it seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”

“I want everyone in this audience to know that even though the media frames this as me versus that community, it’s not what it is,” Chappelle said. “Do not blame the LBGTQ community for any of this shit. This has nothing to do with them. It’s about corporate interest and what I can say and what I cannot say.”

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos stoked further unrest with an October 11 staff memo in which he acknowledged Chappelle’s provocative language in “The Closer" but said it did not cross the line into inciting violence.

In interviews before the walkout, Sarandos acknowledged “I screwed up” in how he spoke to Netflix’s staff about the special.

In Monday’s video, Chappelle said that after the controversy he began getting disinvited from film festivals that had accepted a documentary he made last summer, and that he is now making that documentary available in ten American cities.

“Thank god for Ted Sarandos and Netflix,” Chappelle said. “He’s the only one who didn’t cancel me yet.”

Author and media producer Leigh Finke in a piece for the USA Today wrote how Chappelle’s previous three specials, ‘Equanimity’, ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’ and ‘Sticks & Stones’ had portions on trans people which some found offensive but many thought it to be ‘honest, curious and funny.’ But with ‘The Closer,’ Finke said “whatever shine one might have applied to the Chappelle brand of comedy was left behind." He added that Chappelle’s routine includes “mockery of our appearance, our bodies and our genitals. He defends the transphobic writing of author JK Rowling and also declares himself a member of ‘team TERF’, an acronym for trans exclusionary radical feminist.

(With inputs from Reuters)

