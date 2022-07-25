Dave Chappelle Under Fire After Calling Critics 'Trans Lunatics', Monkeypox 'Gay Disease'

Dave Chappelle courted controversy again by making jokes that were perceived to be transphobic and homophobic. The situation snowballed recently when one of his shows in Minneapolis had to be moved to another venue after public backlash. Yesterday, the comedian made a surprise appearance at a New York City show where he joined Chris Rock and Kevin Hart. “Despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m okay, and I appreciate the support,” Chappelle was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter. He also added that he had had to sneak his way in.

The social media backlash against Chappelle over the jokes, however, continues. As per the Tribune, Chappelle had called those who had protested against his previous show a small group of “transgender lunatics”, and also termed monkey-pox as a “gay disease”.

We are literally living in the 80’s with super influential people calling monkey pox “the gay disease.” So yeah I would say it’s absolutely justified for Dave Chappelle to be made uncomfortable as he continues his transphobic and now homophobic rants that he claims is “comedy.” — 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌹✨Jacqueline the woke moralist✨ (@KaoticLeftist) July 24, 2022

Yes, Dave Chappelle is grotesquely transphobic. But let’s not forget that he *also* made a bunch of jokes defending Bill Cosby. — Lux “Ask Me About Self-Managed Abortion” Alptraum (@LuxAlptraum) July 24, 2022

You know… It pisses me off that there was far more outrage that Will Smith slapped Chris Rock than there is outrage at comedians like Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle for their transphobic TERF rants passing off as "comedy". 1/ — Becky, Queer & Lithuanian 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@RainbowMojo26) July 21, 2022

"What's the evidence that transphobic speech can cause any harm or result in the chilling of the expression of people less rich and powerful than Dave Chappelle?" https://t.co/go3Bkp47ti — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) July 22, 2022

Now comedians like Dave Chappelle are making it explicit and directly calling monkeypox a "gay disease." This is a catastrophic failure of public health messaging that will result in discrimination and violence. — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) July 23, 2022

I hope those of you who have making excuses for Dave Chappelle will grow a backbone and stop.

Fuck him for his trans hate.

Fuck him for calling Monkey Pox a "gay disease."

Fuck all celebrities who use their privilege to endanger the lives of vulnerable people & communities. — Abolition is love in action (@live4liberation) July 24, 2022

In May, Chappelle was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. As per a Page Six report, the audience member who attacked Dave had a fake gun that had a real knife inside it. The assailant was identified as Isaiah Lee, 23. Chappelle was performing there as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here