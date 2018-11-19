GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
David Attenborough and 'Dynasties' Crew Praised for Breaking 'No-Interference' Rule to Save Baby Penguins

Updated:November 19, 2018, 4:26 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)
Sir David Attenborough's new BBC Earth series 'Dynasties' has been earning a lot of praise on social media after the show's crew recently helped a waddle of baby penguins out of a dangerous situation in Antarctica.

Fans of the 92-year-old English naturalist and broadcaster would know that Attenborough has a strict rule of not interfering in nature while filming nature shows, even if it means letting naturally befalling tragedies occur that may end up hurting or killing a wild animal. According to him as well as his crew, any human intervention can be potentially dangerous for a natural eco-system as well as other animals that live within it.

This time though, the crew of 'Dynasties', the bold new show that kicked off this year as a follow up to the successful 'Blue Planet II' series, decided to break their cardinal rule and help out a waddle of Emperor Penguin chicks and their mother who were stuck in a ravine. Series producer Mike Gunton revealed during the launch conference of 'Dynasties' that the crew said that the mother penguin had been caught in a ravine in the freezing -60C degree temperatures of Atka Bay in Antarctica when the crew chanced upon them. Contrary to their rules, the crew decided to help the penguins cross the difficult path they were on by crafting steps in the snow for the birds to pass.

However, Sir Attenborough, who has been documenting wildlife and nature for over 60 years, said that sometimes it was important to look the other way. "Tragedy is part of life and you have to show it. You can’t have sunshine throughout your life," Attenborough said during the conference as reported by The Sun. He also said that human intervention in natural habitats could be really dangerous and that by unnaturally helping animals in the wild, one was only prolonging an inevitable end. Nevertheless, 'Dynasties' producer Gunton said that sometimes it was necessary to take action, despite rules. "These penguins were going to die through a freak act of nature if nothing happened. How would this conversation be going if you said you saw them there and did nothing? I think you have to do it," Gunton said. The news has gone viral on social media people pouring in their good complements and congratulating the crew's on its decision to help the penguins.



















The crew had been shooting for the second episode of Dynasties, which tracked the difficult journey of the endangered Emperor Penguins in Antarctica.
