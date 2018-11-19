David Attenborough and 'Dynasties' Crew Praised for Breaking 'No-Interference' Rule to Save Baby Penguins



In an unprecedented move, the crew decided to act. They dug a shallow ramp in the hope that at least some of the penguins would use it to save themselves #Dynasties pic.twitter.com/yRuoEGPDCk

— BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) November 18, 2018



Didn’t think I could love David Attenborough anymore than I already do.. I became emotionally invested in that bubba penguin #Dynasties pic.twitter.com/mjgLQDlqA6



— katiejane (@_katie_donovan) November 18, 2018





Nature - incredible & brutal at the same time. So glad the crew built that path out!! #dynasties #Attenborough #penguins

— Rajiv Patel (@RajivSPatel) November 18, 2018



This program does nothing for my mental state the night before work. That BBC film crew are heroic on an emotional and physical level #Dynasties #bbc #penguin #sirdavid #attenborough #emperor pic.twitter.com/YoPLONlPJ9



— Rosson H. Esquire (@rosson241983) November 18, 2018





I’ve decided to come back as a penguin in my next life! Thanks, Attenborough and your crew !!! #Dynasties NO, YOU’RE CRYING!l pic.twitter.com/1Pz1xGj9Nm

— Selasi Gbormittah (@selasigb) November 18, 2018



There is nothing more comforting than David Attenborough’s voice.



Also,



Big up to the crew for building that neat little penguin path to save them. #Dynasties



— Laura Erin Roberts (@lolaroberto) November 18, 2018





Don’t know how David Attenborough’s camera crew cope. Couldn’t just sit there and watch a baby penguin die. I’d be shoving it in my coat and bringing it home

— C H A Z (@CharlotteHayday) November 18, 2018

Sir David Attenborough's new BBC Earth series 'Dynasties' has been earning a lot of praise on social media after the show's crew recently helped a waddle of baby penguins out of a dangerous situation in Antarctica.Fans of the 92-year-old English naturalist and broadcaster would know that Attenborough has a strict rule of not interfering in nature while filming nature shows, even if it means letting naturally befalling tragedies occur that may end up hurting or killing a wild animal. According to him as well as his crew, any human intervention can be potentially dangerous for a natural eco-system as well as other animals that live within it.This time though, the crew of 'Dynasties', the bold new show that kicked off this year as a follow up to the successful 'Blue Planet II' series, decided to break their cardinal rule and help out a waddle of Emperor Penguin chicks and their mother who were stuck in a ravine. Series producer Mike Gunton revealed during the launch conference of 'Dynasties' that the crew said that the mother penguin had been caught in a ravine in the freezing -60C degree temperatures of Atka Bay in Antarctica when the crew chanced upon them. Contrary to their rules, the crew decided to help the penguins cross the difficult path they were on by crafting steps in the snow for the birds to pass.However, Sir Attenborough, who has been documenting wildlife and nature for over 60 years, said that sometimes it was important to look the other way. "Tragedy is part of life and you have to show it. You can’t have sunshine throughout your life," Attenborough said during the conference as reported by The Sun. He also said that human intervention in natural habitats could be really dangerous and that by unnaturally helping animals in the wild, one was only prolonging an inevitable end. Nevertheless, 'Dynasties' producer Gunton said that sometimes it was necessary to take action, despite rules. "These penguins were going to die through a freak act of nature if nothing happened. How would this conversation be going if you said you saw them there and did nothing? I think you have to do it," Gunton said. The news has gone viral on social media people pouring in their good complements and congratulating the crew's on its decision to help the penguins.The crew had been shooting for the second episode of Dynasties, which tracked the difficult journey of the endangered Emperor Penguins in Antarctica.