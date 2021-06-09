'Time Running Out': David Attenborough Says Crimes Inflicted on Planet, Raises Alarm About Climate Change

The knighted British environmentalist and filmmaker Sir David Attenborough has raised an alarm about the environmental crises. In an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, the natural historian spoke about climate change and how humans have perpetrated “crimes against the planet”. The founding member of the 1996 World Wildlife Fund has recently released a documentary and a book, A Life on Our Planet. He called the Netflix film not just a documentary, but a witness statement. The 95-year-old has closely seen these changes happening through his iconic BBC series, “Life On Earth” and warned that human beings have overrun the world and sent the Earth into a “decline.”

Attenborough added that he doesn’t want to be the harbinger of doom. He can too enjoy and derive pleasure out of life but as a responsible person of this planet, he had to assume that role and alert humans for the destruction they have caused.

We are in a planetary crisis and time is running out. Sir David Attenborough’s shocking new documentary, Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet, is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/2RXzLiYiff — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 4, 2021

The conservationist also revealed that he was once a climate change skeptic but changed his view after studying the changing climate around the world and rising temperatures. Citing an example of declining Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, Attenborough highlighted that the world’s largest coral reef has lost more than half of its corals since 1995 as a result of climate change warming the ocean. “We went on this reef, which I knew. And it was like a cemetery. Because all the corals had died,” said Attenborough. “They died because of a rise in temperature and acidity.”

Speaking about the risks of climate change, rising sea levels, and damage to the ecosystem, the environmentalist raised an alarm for humans and urged them to learn to live with nature rather than against it in order to mitigate the impact and minimize the destruction of the natural environment. Along with this, he pressed on the use of renewable resources instead of fossil fuels and rebutted the ambitious theories of inhabiting other planets like Mars, and asked humans to focus on earth’s conservation.

Watch the trailer of the Netflix released documentary here:

Although starting off as someone more focused on the natural wonders of the world, Attenborough has greatly now devoted himself in supporting of environmental causes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here