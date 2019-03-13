David Beckham's Priceless Reaction to James Corden's Cruel Statue Prank is Almost Poetic



David Beckham's glorious career has seen several awards and accolades, so when the former England and Manchester United star was called to get the first glimpse of a sculpture carved in his honour, Beckham was naturally pumped up.His happiness, however, was short-lived when the curtains dropped from his figure at the LA Galaxy stadium. Sporting a big chin, an abnormally-huge rear, squint eyes, and long arms, Beckham was looking at a life-size Beckham - only the lifeless Beckham was absolutely horrifying.Remember Cristiano Ronaldo's statue back in the day? Yep, just like that.The smile on Becks' face soon faded and despite looking at the grotesque figure of himself, the star tried to keep it cool. “It’s slightly different than it was when I saw it in Chicago,” he said.At one point, a worried Becks even admitted that his kids would just cry if they saw it. He said, "I don't want to offend you in any way, but this is a big thing for me. It's embarrassing," to the sculptor.Unlike Ronaldo's sculpture at the Madeira Airport, Beckham's replica was a hoax. Thankfully.As it turns out, the soccer icon was being pranked by his long-time friend and The Late Late Show host James Corden.Corden, along with his team of actors and a fake sculptor, devised a months-long plan to pull off the mischievous act on Becks.A video of the epic prank was also shared from Corden's Facebook page - The Late Late Show with James Corden and while viewers called it the "funniest prank ever," many others were left in awe by Beckham's polite response to an embarrassingly-scary statue."Love David Beckham, such a great sport, always calm and cool," wrote one user."This was one of the funniest pranks I have seen in a long time. David Beckham was trying to keep his cool. Watching James Corden’s expressions and comments was hilarious. When the forklift knocked the over the statue, the expression on Beckham’s face was priceless and so was you did me a favor comment to the driver. Kudos to James Corden and staff for a successful prank and thanks for the laughs," wrote another."This was a great prank and kudos to David for being such a great sport!"If you are wondering, yes, Beckham indeed was honoured, but with a much more pleasing statue on March 2nd at Legends Plaza by LA Galaxy for his glorious contributions from 2007-2012.(Photo credits: AP)