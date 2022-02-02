David Beckham's Wife Victoria Has Been Eating This Meal Daily for 25 Years

Manchester United star David Beckham exchanged wedding vows with singer and fashion designer Victoria in 1999. Their marriage has stood the test of time and is counted among Hollywood’s most lasting celebrity unions. In their nearly two decades of marriage, the couple became parents to four children and saw each other through the good and ugly. Speaking on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast to Ruth Rogers, former England captain spilled beans on their contrasting culinary tastes. Beckham confessed that Posh Spice has been digging the same meal for the last 25 years! For the past quarter of a century, Victoria has eaten grilled fish and steamed vegetables only. The sports star also said that he gets emotional about food and wine, and when he eats, he wants everyone to indulge in the same delicacies.

“Since I met her, she will very rarely deviate from that,” said Beckham. This doesn’t come as a surprise to the pair’s fans who are known for their polarised nature. The one evening, recalled the 46-year-old, when Victoria ditched her usual diet, was one of his favourite evenings.

“The only time she probably shared something that’s been on my plate was when she was pregnant with Harper,” he said. He cannot recollect the dish but remembers that she has not eaten it since. Beckham answered some interesting details related to his likes. Saying he is boring in the food department, Beckham revealed his comfort food is “whole grain toast with salt on it.”

Beckham explained that Victoria happens to be a “very fussy eater”, and likes her food to be prepared plainly without oils, butter or sauces. Given their differing diets, her husband makes the most of the times when she isn't around. Beckham admitted that he likes having the house to himself because then he can cook what he wants. In fact, he recently made himself one of the best meals in ages. Of course, Victoria or their kids were not around.

He broke down the events leading up to him setting up his own barbeque. “I literally had two of the most amazing cuts of meat. I poured a glass of the most amazing red wine that I treated myself to as I was looking forward to watching football. Those are my most amazing afternoons and evenings,” shared the star.

“I think there's nothing better than when you have time to get everything right,” he said in the concluding segment of the topic.

