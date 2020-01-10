Starman: Two New Albums of David Bowie With Never-Heard-Before Songs Releasing Now!
In addition to getting two posthumous records, David Bowie will be honored in the forthcoming unauthorized film "Stardust."
Image credits: Reuters.
Parlophone Records has announced two new albums by David Bowie, with never-before-heard songs being released digitally on a weekly basis from January 17.
Among the tracks is a rare version of "The Man Who Sold The World," which arrived on January 8 in observance of what would have been Bowie's 73rd birthday.
The song was recorded and mixed in November 1996 at Looking Glass Studios in New York during rehearsals for Bowie's 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Garden.
During the rehearsal session, the legendary singer-songwriter was notably accompanied by Gail Ann Dorsey (bass), The Cure's Reeves Gabrels (guitar), and Mark Plati (keyboard and programming).
This new version of "The Man Who Sold The World" will be featured in the upcoming six-track EP, "David Bowie Is It Any Wonder?", which is titled after the late musician's 1975 hit "Fame."
View this post on Instagram
PARLOPHONE TO ISSUE UNRELEASED BOWIE TRACKS “We spoke of was and when...” It’s likely that some of you have been expecting something on what would have been David Bowie’s 73rd birthday, after announcements on 8th January for the past couple of years. Indeed, if the calendar has clicked over to that date where you are, then you have possibly already found something. Now it’s 8th January in the country of his birth, here’s that announcement… + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + Parlophone Records is proud to announce DAVID BOWIE IS IT ANY WONDER? a six track EP of unreleased and rare tracks to be released over six weeks. The first of these is a previously unreleased version of ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, released today as a streaming-only 1 track digital single in celebration of both David’s birthday and the 50th anniversary of the writing and recording of this classic. Five more songs will be released on a weekly basis from 17th January. ’THE MAN WHO SOLD THE WORLD’ (CHANGESNOWBOWIE VERSION) is taken from the 9-track session ChangesNowBowie, recorded for radio and broadcast by the BBC on David’s 50th birthday on 8th January, 1997. This mostly acoustic session was a stripped back affair featuring some of David’s favourites of his own compositions and was produced by Bowie himself, Reeves Gabrels and Mark Plati. CHANGESNOWBOWIE was recorded and mixed at Looking Glass Studios in New York in November 1996 during rehearsals for David’s 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Garden. Gail Ann Dorsey (bass, vocals), Reeves Gabrels (guitars) and Mark Plati (keyboards and programming) accompanied David on the recording. CHANGESNOWBOWIE will be released in limited quantities on LP and CD for Record Store Day on 18th April, 2020. The cover art for the album will features a portrait of David by renowned photographer Albert Watson, taken in New York in 1996. (See montage for cover) More details will be announced shortly. ~ DAVID BOWIE 'THE MAN WHO SOLD THE WORLD' (CHANGESNOWBOWIE) IS AVAILABLE NOW ON PARLOPHONE ~ DAVID BOWIE CHANGESNOWBOWIE RELEASED ON PARLOPHONE ON 18TH APRIL, 2020 FOR RECORD STORE DAY #BowieIIAW #CHANGESNOWBOWIE
It will also appear on the upcoming nine-track EP, "ChangesNowBowie," which will feature the rest of the songs recorded during the rehearsal for Bowie's Madison Garden concert.
The mostly-acoustic session was later broadcast by the BBC on the musician's 50th birthday on January 8, 1997, alongside an interview with Bowie by DJ and music critic Mary Ann Hobbs.
The cover art for "ChangesNowBowie" features a black-and-white portrait of Bowie, taken in 1996 by photographer Albert Watson in New York City.
The EP will be released in limited quantities on LP and CD for Record Store Day on April 18, 2020.
The musician will be portrayed by British actor Johnny Flynn in the movie, which will trace how Bowie created his iconic stage character Ziggy Stardust in the early 1970s.
Last January, Bowie's son Duncan Jones said that the film will not feature performances by Bowie, tweeting "If you want to see a biopic without his music or [the family's] blessing, that's up to the audience."
Im not saying this movie is not happening. I honestly wouldn't know.Im saying that as it stands, this movie won't have any of dads music in it, & I can't imagine that changing. If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, thats up to the audience.— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 31, 2019
The UK producers of the film later clarified in a statement to Entertainment Weekly that "Stardust" was not a biopic per se but "a moment in time film at a turning point in David's life, and is not reliant on Bowie's music."
In the meantime, listen to Bowie's 1996 version of "The Man Who Sold The World":
