David Bowie's Face Emerging Inside a Washing Machine Will Keep You Up at Nights

Having merchandise of your favourite musician, with their face printed on a clothing item, can sometimes catch you off-guard. Especially when they are being laundered. To warn you about the side-effects of having such souvenirs of your favourite musicians is one tweet that has come under netizens’ attention recently. Comedian Alex Boardman was washing his dog’s blanket along with the giant cushion cover, which had British pop star David Bowie’s face printed on it. And as the washing machine swirled the clothes, there came a moment when Bowie’s face splashed across the transparent circular door of the machine which gave the impression that a man was trapped inside it. Sharing a picture of this moment, Alex wrote in a tweet that he forgot that Bowie cushion cover was also being laundered in the machine and for a brief second, he had a mini heart attack. At first glance, even the viewers were shocked to see a man being washed inside the machine.

With over 37.5k likes and 4.4k retweets, the tweet has certainly caught netizens’ attention.

Forgot I’d washed the dog’s blanket and David Bowie cushion.Nearly just had a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/7Uh9nLvh8k— alex boardman (@alxboardman) April 6, 2021

However, it seems Alex is not alone in his experience, as one user commented on his tweet that he is well aware of the feeling as he too washed his Bela Lugosi t-shirt once and got the same shock.

Know that feeling washed my Bela Lugosi t shirt and got the same shock pic.twitter.com/mmlFdQwnQ7— Sarah green (@Sarahgr59550976) April 14, 2021

Freak out, far out, spin out.— RiotBadger (@RiotBadger) April 8, 2021

While some users commented with Bowie’s lyrics from the song Moonage Daydream that read freak out, far out, spin out, describing the situation quite perfectly.

For some, the tweet was exceptionally hilarious and requested Alex to not just post such tweets for those who scroll through the microblogging site at 4:30 am, since it lands them in danger of waking the neighbours.

Another user wrote in shouty capitals how the picture could freak anyone out.

Oh GAWDThat'd freak anyone out!— punam mohandas (@PunamMohandas) April 8, 2021

While some users suggested that the image shared by Alex could easily qualify as an abstract album cover of the modern age. Another comment read how the picture gave the impression that Alex’s washing machine is about to birth to a human.

