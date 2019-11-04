David Harbour Recreates 'Here's Johny' Scene from 'The Shining', Fans Want a Remake of Film

Halloween may be over but stories of celebrities in costume to mark the Day of the Dead are far from running out. And the latest celebrity to join the spooky bandwagon is David Harbour, better known as Hopper to fans of Netflix's Stranger Things.

On Friday, Harbour took to Instagram to treat his 5 million+ followers with a classic Halloween treat. He recreated the iconic 'Here's Johny!' scene from the 1980 psychological horror film 'The Shining', played to horrific perfection by Jack Nicholson.

In the scene, recovering alcoholic and struggling writer Jack Torrance (Nicholson), the film's troubled protagonist finally snaps and reveals himself as the psychopath murderer. In 2013, a survey conducted by Play.com named the scene the Stanley Kubrick masterpiece as one of the scariest on film ever.

Exploiting the high scare-quotient of the scene, Harbour decided to dress up as the deranged Torrance from the "Here's Johny" scene this Halloween. And he seems to have got the impression down to the T. However, the video cuts when the "axe" Harbour was using to break the door, broke.

The video was shot by Kris Jenner and the goofy cosplay won Harbour a lot of love on social media. "...can we please have a reboot with you as Jack now PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN," a user wrote. Another was surprised with the ease with which Harbour shifted roles. "Ok so first he looks like Orson Welles and now he looks like Jack Nicholson," they wrote. meanwhile, others responded with the popular Kris Jenner meme "you're doing amazing sweety,".

Originally a novel by Stephen King, The Shining documents Torrance's slow and dangerous descent into madness. The iconic scene has Torrance, pokes his face through a hole in a door he had just made with an axe and call out, "Here's Johny", even as his wife cowered on the other side of the door.

