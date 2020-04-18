David Warner and Daughter Recreating 'Sheila Ki Jawani' in Lockdown Will Make Katrina Kaif Proud

The world is in a coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Cricket has come to a halt. IPL 2020 season has been suspended "till further notice".

How are cricketers doing away the lockdown blues, you ask?

Ashleigh Gardner has turned to art, Anushka Sharma is "asking" husband Virat Kohli to smash fours, and how Sanjay Manjrekar has been hit with the nostalgia of cricketing days while performing household chores.

David Warner is not far behind. The Australian cricketer is busy shooting TikTok videos in lockdown with his adorable daughter.

But Saturday was a different day especially for desi fans when the flamboyant batsman Warner along with his daughter recreated the famous steps of Katrina Kaif in popular number "Sheila Ki Jawani" from 2010 Bollywood movie Tees Maar Khan.

Sharing the video from his Instagram page, Warner wrote, "somebody help us please!!"

Warner fans from India were delighted to see the duo making the most of the lockdown and taking cues from Bollywood to keep their spirits up.

"Your daughter is wearing the INDIAN OUTFIT!!!"

"Hahhaha missing india right? Btw can't help "

"That was really sweet❤️"

"Soo cute both of you"

Warner, just like most of his peers, has been documenting his life with family in lockdown through his Instagram account.





Warner also shared a video about the importance of daily hygiene by keeping hands clean to avoid the deadly infection.

"We are trying our best to keep educating the girls on the importance of hand hygiene. This should always be part of daily routines, no matter what circumstances there are."