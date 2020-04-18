BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
2-MIN READ

David Warner and Daughter Recreating 'Sheila Ki Jawani' in Lockdown Will Make Katrina Kaif Proud

Screenshot from video posted by David Warner.

Screenshot from video posted by David Warner.

Warner, just like most of his peers, has been documenting his life with family in lockdown through his Instagram account.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 1:17 PM IST
Share this:

The world is in a coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Cricket has come to a halt. IPL 2020 season has been suspended "till further notice".

How are cricketers doing away the lockdown blues, you ask?

Ashleigh Gardner has turned to art, Anushka Sharma is "asking" husband Virat Kohli to smash fours, and how Sanjay Manjrekar has been hit with the nostalgia of cricketing days while performing household chores.

David Warner is not far behind. The Australian cricketer is busy shooting TikTok videos in lockdown with his adorable daughter.

But Saturday was a different day especially for desi fans when the flamboyant batsman Warner along with his daughter recreated the famous steps of Katrina Kaif in popular number "Sheila Ki Jawani" from 2010 Bollywood movie Tees Maar Khan.

Sharing the video from his Instagram page, Warner wrote, "somebody help us please!!"

View this post on Instagram

somebody help us please!!

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Warner fans from India were delighted to see the duo making the most of the lockdown and taking cues from Bollywood to keep their spirits up.

"Your daughter is wearing the INDIAN OUTFIT!!!"

"Hahhaha missing india right? Btw can't help "

"That was really sweet❤️"

"Soo cute both of you"

Warner, just like most of his peers, has been documenting his life with family in lockdown through his Instagram account.


View this post on Instagram

Bit of indoor ISO high speed sprints!! #Bullsdaycare

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

View this post on Instagram

#bullsdaycare caption this?? cred: @candywarner1

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Warner also shared a video about the importance of daily hygiene by keeping hands clean to avoid the deadly infection.

"We are trying our best to keep educating the girls on the importance of hand hygiene. This should always be part of daily routines, no matter what circumstances there are."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,906

    +290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,378

    +543*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,992

    +225*  

  • Total DEATHS

    480

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,518,026

    +52,053*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,240,191

    +88,992*

  • Cured/Discharged

    568,343

    +26,842*  

  • Total DEATHS

    153,822

    +10,097*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres