WATCH: David Warner and Wife Candice Recreate Prabhu Deva's Iconic Song 'Muqabla' on TikTok

Cricketer David Warner has taken on the TikTok platform by fire. With cricketing events on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the batsman has cast himself for the entertainment field. With wife Candice and three daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose, Warner has been widely active on social media.

This time, Warner and co. are back to India for their latest TikTok video.

Perfectly enacting the steps from dance maestro Prabhu Deva’s ‘Muqabala’, the couple has also extended a friendly challenge to Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty.

In the caption, Warner wrote, “Who was better @candywarner1 and I or @theshilpashetty #theoriginals @prabhudevaofficial”.

The former stakeholder of Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals, Shilpa Shetty had previously tried out dancing on the hit number in a TikTok video. Interestingly, the original star of the song, Prabhu Deva also appeared in Shilpa’s clip.

This comes after Warner and family grooved to numerous Indian tunes. As a part of the IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Warner has been working hard to entertain his fans from the Telugu states. Warner and Candice’s performance on Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma had gone viral some days back.

Guess the movie!! @sunrisershyd

The reception was such that the pair has now gone on to dance on Allu Arjun’s Ramuloo Ramulaa. Earlier, the cricketer also geared up in a warrior’s attire to reenact a scene from the hit Telugu movie Baahubali.

