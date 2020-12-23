David Warner As Shah Rukh Khan in 'Don 2' is Already a Superhit, Fans Ask Him to Join Bollywood

Australian cricketer David Warner is lethal with the bat every time he is out there in the middle. Off the field, he's Hrithik Roshan from Jodhaa Akbar, Amitabh Bachchan from Badla, Vicky Kaushal from URI and even Ajay Devgn from Golmaal.

Yep, Warner's Instagram and TikTok accounts are a hit among Indian Internet and his love for Bollywood is apparent.

Recently, the star Aussie opener donned the avatar of Shah Rukh Khan from his popular villainous role in 2011's Don 2. The short clip edited on Reface app shows Warner as SRK engaging in a violent fight sequence with the "bad guys".

Sharing the clip, Warner wrote: "Sorry about the violence in this but I don’t think you’ll get this one!!!!"

Well, the Bollywood and SRK fans did get who he was portraying this time and they were equally glad.

"Warner khan," commented one fan on Warner's Insta post.

"You killing it sir! Come to India asap."

"Can we expect a sharukh-warner combo."

"I think u should try a bollywood movie."

"David Khan is back."

Incidentally, Warner's post coincided with Don 2 completing 9 years of release on December 23. The movie is the second instalment in the Don series that stars Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Boman Irani in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, there is some bad news for Warner fans on the cricket front. The cricketer along with the pace bowler Sean Abbott, has been ruled out from the second Test against India to be played on December 26.

Warner had been ruled out of the first Test at Adelaide due to a groin injury suffered during the ODI series and is yet to be declared fully fit.

It remains unclear as of now whether he will be available for selection in the third Test. Abbott, meanwhile, has recovered from a calf injury that he picked up during Australia A's tour match against India but will be unable to join up with the squad due to the cricket board's stringent Covid-19 protocols.

It's worth noting that even if Warner was fit, he would not have been available for the Test match. Both him and Abbott had travelled from Sydney to Melbourne to continue their rehab due to a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Sydney and although Sydney wasn't a designated 'hotspot' for cases as such, neither player can currently join the bio-secure hub having previously spent time away from it.