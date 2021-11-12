David Warner Just Gave Internet a New YouTube Thumbnail With Rare Double-bounce Six

A rare double-bounce delivery by Pakistan all-rounder Mohammed Hafeez against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final became the butt of jokes on the Internet on Thursday. It’s worth reminding, Hafeez wasn’t at the receiving end of the Internet mockery but it was Aussie opener David Warner almost disappearing off the pitch to fetch the ball that made the cricket fans around the world chuckle in amusement. The incident happened on the first delivery of the eight over when Hafeez was brought into the attack. The ball slipped from the hands of the Pakistani bowler and bounced twice on the pitch before Warner decided to chase the ball and smack it for as many as six runs over the deep mid-wicket area. To add insult to the injury, it was deemed no-ball.

It’s hard to describe the rare moment in words, so here’s a video from the incident.

The Warner six, for all the right reasons, caught the fancy of the Internet and they wondered if the still frame of his shot could be used as a thumbnail for YouTube video- a practice where a content creator uses an outrageous but obvious photoshopped image as the thumbnail in order to have more viewers click on their videos.

One of the funny moments from the T20 World Cup 2021 - the awareness of Warner was brilliant. pic.twitter.com/jli3ziYv3C— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 11, 2021

Finally a YouTube thumbnail that has actually happened #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/hNg8n4YIjp— Rohit Bharati (@vividBharati) November 11, 2021

People who didn't watch the match will say it's photoshopped pic.twitter.com/Qwg38E5Mpv— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 11, 2021

How will I explain to people it's not a YouTube thumbnail #WT20 #Warner pic.twitter.com/6fYs9hjQc5— Darshith AshStan (@darshith_kark4) November 11, 2021

Another incident from the match involving Warner baffled viewers and commentators after the Aussie batter thought he had edged one of Shadab Khan’s deliveries to the keeper in the 11the over. The replays showed no spike on the Ultraedge and the cricket fraternity collectively wondered why Warner did not opt for the DRS if he was in double minds. Clearly, he wasn’t and made a long walk back to the dugout for a brilliant 49.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.