David Warner Shows Concern as Chennai Braces for Cyclone Nivar, Gets Love on Indian Twitter
Australian cricketer David Warner whose love for India isn't unheard of recently took to his Instagram account to express concern for Chennai residents bracing Cyclone Nivar.
- Last Updated: November 25, 2020, 12:26 IST
Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner's love for India isn't unheard of. During the coronavirus lockdown, the Aussie developed a fascination for Indian regional songs and movies.
From grooving to popular Bollywood track "Sheila Ki Jawaani" to enacting the Butta Bomma song of Telugu star Allu Arjun, Warner kept sharing quirky videos on his TikTok account and Instagram page.
This time around, however, Warner shared a rather serious video over his Instagram account expressing concern for the residents of Chennai in India.
Posting a video as his Insta story, Warner shared a clip of dark grey skies along the coastline in Chennai. Captioning the video, Warner wrote: "Hope everyone in Chennai is safe."
The same was shared on microblogging site Twitter by a user.
Instagram story of Warner - *Hope everyone in Chennai is safe*. pic.twitter.com/2g75DH1qhF— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 25, 2020
For the uninitiated, Cyclone Nivar, the second cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this year after Cyclone Amphan, is expected to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram late in the evening of November 25, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.
While Tamil Nadu has declared a public holiday on Wednesday, Puducherry has imposed Section 144 for three days. Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby.
Warner's concern for Chennai and the residents of the city filled Twitter with hope.
He genuinely cares about India. Him , Abd and Rhodes genuinely love India. Most do it to get some following ( Shoiab) .— Armchair Critic (@nikunj0902) November 25, 2020
Give him Indian citizenship— Shorty (@devsing303) November 25, 2020
All may not agree....but IPL and love these foreigners get here due to IPL have bought them more close to India and Indian-ness— SANKET🚩 (@gavade_sanket) November 25, 2020
The Greater Chennai Corporation has issued 24x7 emergency numbers to lodge complaints regarding the issues caused due to the Cyclone -- 044 2538 4530; 044 2538 4530; 044 2538 4540 or 1913.
