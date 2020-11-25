David Warner Shows Concern as Chennai Braces for Cyclone Nivar, Gets Love on Indian Twitter

Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner's love for India isn't unheard of. During the coronavirus lockdown, the Aussie developed a fascination for Indian regional songs and movies.

From grooving to popular Bollywood track "Sheila Ki Jawaani" to enacting the Butta Bomma song of Telugu star Allu Arjun, Warner kept sharing quirky videos on his TikTok account and Instagram page.

This time around, however, Warner shared a rather serious video over his Instagram account expressing concern for the residents of Chennai in India.

Posting a video as his Insta story, Warner shared a clip of dark grey skies along the coastline in Chennai. Captioning the video, Warner wrote: "Hope everyone in Chennai is safe."