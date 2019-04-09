LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

IPL 2019: David Warner Takes a Cheeky Dig at Ravichandran Ashwin Over 'Mankad' Controversy

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner was in no mood to be 'Mankaded' by Kings XI Punjab captain and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during Monday's clash in Mohali.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 9, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
Screenshot from video uploaded by IPL/BCCI on www.iplt20.com.
No, David Warner doesn't want to get 'Mankaded' by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya earned a lot of praise for sparing Kings XI Punjab's Mayank Agarwal from 'Mankading' him when he had an opportunity to, slyly reminding the Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin how 'Mankading' is done.

The off-spinner had dismissed Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler without giving him a prior warning which caused a huge uproar within the cricket fraternity. While he was within his rights to dislodge the bails, the method was deemed against the "spirit of the game."

And now, Aussie man and Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner has appeared to have taken a cheeky dig at Ashwin over his 'Mankad' controversy.

The incident happened on Monday during the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab clash at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, in Mohali, when Warner took extra precautions during Ashwin's over.

During the sixth over of the innings, Warner, who was at the non-striker's end, deliberately dragged his bat inside the safe zone and made it a point to let Ashwin know that he wouldn't be his next 'Mankad' victim.

Warner's hilarious antics didn't go unnoticed by the commentators who were quick to react to replays that played on the big screen. "Have a look at Warner though. It's a deliberate way to tell Ashwin that I'm in the crease," quipped one from the commentary box.

The clip from the incident was later uploaded by the official IPL website here: iplt20.com.

Cricket fans on Twitter were in for some amusement as well. Many even backed Ashwin for "educating" batsmen on being extra cautious during their stay in the middle.

























Asked to bat first, David Warner had to battle it out for his unbeaten 70 off 62 deliveries, before a flurry of boundaries towards the end propelled Hyderabad to a competitive total of 150 for 4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, both KL Rahul (71 off 53) and Mayank Agarwal (55 off 43) crafted superb half-centuries, but it was the former who batted till the end and got the job done for his team.
