IPL 2019: David Warner Takes a Cheeky Dig at Ravichandran Ashwin Over 'Mankad' Controversy
Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner was in no mood to be 'Mankaded' by Kings XI Punjab captain and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during Monday's clash in Mohali.
Screenshot from video uploaded by IPL/BCCI on www.iplt20.com.
Earlier, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya earned a lot of praise for sparing Kings XI Punjab's Mayank Agarwal from 'Mankading' him when he had an opportunity to, slyly reminding the Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin how 'Mankading' is done.
The off-spinner had dismissed Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler without giving him a prior warning which caused a huge uproar within the cricket fraternity. While he was within his rights to dislodge the bails, the method was deemed against the "spirit of the game."
And now, Aussie man and Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner has appeared to have taken a cheeky dig at Ashwin over his 'Mankad' controversy.
The incident happened on Monday during the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab clash at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, in Mohali, when Warner took extra precautions during Ashwin's over.
During the sixth over of the innings, Warner, who was at the non-striker's end, deliberately dragged his bat inside the safe zone and made it a point to let Ashwin know that he wouldn't be his next 'Mankad' victim.
Warner's hilarious antics didn't go unnoticed by the commentators who were quick to react to replays that played on the big screen. "Have a look at Warner though. It's a deliberate way to tell Ashwin that I'm in the crease," quipped one from the commentary box.
The clip from the incident was later uploaded by the official IPL website here: iplt20.com.
Cricket fans on Twitter were in for some amusement as well. Many even backed Ashwin for "educating" batsmen on being extra cautious during their stay in the middle.
@davidwarner31 is deliberating doing this.— V!shwajeet (@Vishwajeet1OB) April 8, 2019
It's David Warner way to say to @ashwinravi99 that mankad of buttler was not right.😎 #SRHvKXIP pic.twitter.com/0M3QP4rtW6
Warner 😂😂on strings by ashwin anna mankad #KXIPvSRH— Spike (@SpikeLevi) April 8, 2019
David warner when Ashwin is bowling.. #KXIPvSRH pic.twitter.com/TRCmhDkh0s— prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) April 8, 2019
Watch Video!!! David Warner scared of Ashwin??? Or is it just Mocking???https://t.co/g2uf25zQ4N#IPL2019 #SRH #KXIP #Mankad #Warner #Ashwin #KXIPvSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/s4nedIRawR— Behindwoods (@behindwoods) April 8, 2019
Khauf of Ashwin Anna 🔥 #KXIPvSRH pic.twitter.com/7rinkOVbAh— Saurabh (@imsgshinde2) April 8, 2019
Amidst of all controversies— iam@subhkool (@dazzler_hike) April 8, 2019
advantage of Ashwin's act #IPL #KXIPvSRH pic.twitter.com/wcxo0W7AJo
That's superb from Ashwin , batsman were so casual about this rule before now they are aligning to the rules— Manoj kumar (@manojkumar3189) April 8, 2019
WATCH: No, Warner doesn't want to get 'Mankaded'— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2019
Full video 📹📹https://t.co/feeK6QM0Nt #KXIPvSRH
Asked to bat first, David Warner had to battle it out for his unbeaten 70 off 62 deliveries, before a flurry of boundaries towards the end propelled Hyderabad to a competitive total of 150 for 4 in their 20 overs.
In reply, both KL Rahul (71 off 53) and Mayank Agarwal (55 off 43) crafted superb half-centuries, but it was the former who batted till the end and got the job done for his team.
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Eden Hazard Dances His Way Through West Ham Defence to Score Stunning Solo Goal (Watch)
- Janhvi Kapoor on Repeating Clothes: Haven't Earned Enough to Splurge on New Outfits
- Aviation Tech This Week: A Crazy Shape-Shifter, and the Return of Supersonic Flight
- Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor
- Ajay Devgn on Daughter Nysa Being Trolled: Why Do They Have to Pay the Price of Famous Parents
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s