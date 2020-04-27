David Warner's Dance with Family in Cricket Uniform is the Cutest Thing on Internet

Australian ace cricketer David Warner is making the most of the coronavirus lockdown by spending time with his family. With his cricket uniform on, complete with helmet, gloves and a bat, the opening batsman shared a video of his dance with wife Candice Warner and their daughters.

And his fans and followers just loved the family's small dance performance.

One of his fans wrote, “We'll great family sir .. love you all!!”

















View this post on Instagram



#SATURDAYVIBES @candywarner1

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Apr 24, 2020 at 5:12pm PDT

Last week, the left-handed batsman shared a dance video of himself and his daughter Indi-Rae. In the clip, the father-daughter duo were grooving to the hit Bollywood number Sheila ki Jawani starring Katrina Kaif.

“Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone," he captioned it.

Warner was scheduled to play for the Sunrisers Hyrderabad team in this year's Indian Primier League which stands "indefinitely suspended" due to Covid-19 pandemic