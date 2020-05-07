BUZZ

1-MIN READ

David Warner's Newest Video on the Internet Can Put Your TikTok Skills to Shame

David Warner / Instagram.

Aussie cricketer David Warner's TikTok game is improving by the day.

Aussie cricketer David Warner is most likely the fastest growing star on TikTok.

While taking a break from hitting the ball over the boundary due to the ongoing pandemic, the cricketer has taken to give it his all and make brilliant videos with the entire family.

In his latest post, Warner can be seen lip-syncing to a popular song.

But is that it? No.

The player can be seen with a wine glass attached on his forehead and a grater in hand. With a stick in other, Warner can be seen producing the sound effects efficiently.

In the caption, he wrote, “Back by popular demand!! Give me more options please #foryou #isolation”.

Warner sings the lines, “When the night has come, And the land is dark, And the moon is the only light we'll see” with such comfort and mastery that his fans have been bowled over.

The song the explosive batsman re-imagines is the 1998 melody ‘Stand by me’ by 4 the Cause.

The father of three had previously admitted that his 5-year-old daughter had brought him to the unknown turf of TikTok.

During a conversation with Harsha Bhogle, Warner spoke about the similarities between him and India skipper Virat Kohli. Warner said that both have a passion that is driven by the “will to win” and “wanting to do better than that person in the opposition”.

