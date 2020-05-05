David Warner's TikTok Dance Video with Youngest Daughter Gets Internet Grooving

Former cricketer David Warner has been ruling the TikTok world ever since he made his debut. In the latest video, featuring her youngest baby Isla Rose, the former Australian captain can be seen moving the chair to the theme music of Usher’s Yeah!

In the second scene from the video, he can be seen grooving to the track along with his baby girl. “Are you serious dad!! #isolation #bullsdaycare #family #challenge,” read the caption.

This is just one of the many videos that the cricketer has made on TikTok and shared on Instagram. In another video posted today, Warner can be seen performing in a musical band along with wife Candice and daughters Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae.

“When you know you have officially lost it in isolation!! #canwegooutsidenowplease,” he captioned the video.

In another video, Warner can be seen dancing holding a hot cup of tea. He also challenges his fellow mate to join him and show if he can perform the task better.

The international player debuted on social media just last month at the request of his 5-year-old daughter Ivy Mae. He also accepted that he has zero followers and needed help. The 33-year-old goes by the name '@davidbullwarner31' on TikTok.

Just like many other celebrities, Warner was also completely clueless about how to use TikTok earlier. However, he seems to have become a pro at it now with all the new skills and talents in these videos.