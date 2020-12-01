Days After Mysterious Utah Monolith Disappears, Another One Pops up Near Romania Fort

Fans of Science-fiction must be familiar with the all-powerful and mysterious monolith of 2001: A Space Odyssey. However, the monolith seems to have exited the realm of fiction and has appeared for real in two distinct places.

Days after the first mysterious metal monolith was found in a remote, uninhabited desert in Utah, USA, now a second structure has appeared in Romania. The triangular, shiny pillar was discovered on Batca Doamnei Hill in Piatra Neamt city on Thursday. Coincidentally, it was just a few metres away from a popular Romanian archaeological landmark, the Petrodava Dacian Fortress. The fort was built around 82 BC and AD 106 by the Dacian people on ancient Europe.

The appearance is akin to the monolith appearance in the book, and later the film, as it appears suddenly and without explanation. Conspiracy theorists might chalk it up to the work of aliens, but most believe it is probably some dedicated prankster who happens to be a fan of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

In the Arthur C. Clark science fiction legend, the monolith’s first appearance on Earth was three million years ago in Africa. It is alluded as a mystical figurine which confers intelligence on the life around it and the book/film suggest the monolith was responsible to save Great Apes by giving them the knowledge to use tools.

The Utah monolith is said to been removed by “unknown party”, according to Daily Mail. It was around 12 feet in length and discovered by local officials who were counting bighorn sheep from the air. The one discovered in Romania stood at 13 feet facing a local landmark, locally known as the Holy Mountain. The officials still remain in the dark as to the appearance of the mystical structure. Rocsana Josanu, a Neamt Culture and Heritage official, told Daily Mail they are looking into the “strange appearance.”

“It is on private property, but we still don't know who the monolith's owner is yet. It is in a protected area on an archaeological site,” she said. Any structural installation requires permission from Neamt Culture and Heritage institution and approval from the Ministry of Culture.

As for the Utah structure, though it was discovered recently, a Google Earth analysis reveals it has been there since 2015. However, Utah has a history of “land art,” where unusual installations have cropped up in remote locations in the 1960s and '70s.

Around 20 years ago, a similar monolith had appeared in Seattle in 2001; corresponding to the title year of the Clarke book and Stanley Kubrick film.