Days After Trolling Messi, Kolkata Police Uses The Football Legend for Another Campaign
The image, posted on the department’s social media handles, ask drivers to adhere to the speed limit as not everyone can be as fast as Messi.
Kolkata: Kolkata traffic police has struck again with their witty road safety campaigns and the latest celebrity to star in them is Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi.
The image, posted on the department’s social media handles asks drivers to adhere to the speed limit as not everyone can be as fast as Messi.
Messi’s picture-perfect goal against Nigeria on Sunday was the inspiration for the post. However, it appears that the Kolkata traffic police have been closely following the football World Cup.
The quadrennial football tournament has always been popular in the Bengal capital and Kolkata police seem to be using this to their advantage. Not afraid of taking potshots, the department trolled the same Messi, touted often as one of the best footballers of this generation, after his penalty shot was blocked by Iceland’s keeper during the Argentia vs Iceland match on June 16.
The image, circulated on Twitter and Facebook, depicted Messi looking on before the keeper would save the penalty, with the caption, “You’ll never miss a penalty. We won’t let you.”
The department, that had faced severe criticism for allegedly trolling a ‘legend’ and a ‘demigod’, offered no apologies or clarification for it.
But with this fresh tweet, Kolkata traffic police seems to have redeemed itself.
In fact, Messi’s performance in the FIFA World Cup 2018 is not the only creative fodder for Kolkata Police, whose road safety campaigns have earned it the praise of many.
On International Anti Drug Day, observed on June 26, the department used an image of an own goal from a previous match as a metaphor to demonstrate the dangers of drug abuse to self.
The oeuvre of celebrities to have become unwitting spokespersons of road safety in Kolkata includes American superhero Deadpool. Earlier in June, the traffic department released a set of posters starring Ryan Reynold’s film version of Deadpool, cautioning drivers to wear a seat belt and more. The posters were released following the success of Marvel’s ‘Deadpool 2’ that released this year and were aimed at attracting young people in the city.
#SafeDriveSaveLife pic.twitter.com/zwkwnz6YYc
— CP Kolkata (@CPKolkata) June 27, 2018
#SafeDriveSaveLife pic.twitter.com/j6xHubvjsv
— CP Kolkata (@CPKolkata) June 22, 2018
— CP Kolkata (@CPKolkata) June 25, 2018
#UseHelmet #SafeDriveSaveLife pic.twitter.com/iorWQSSZiZ
— DCP Traffic Kolkata (@KPTrafficDept) June 23, 2018
