'DC Fan Dome': Mumbai Police Use Still From Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' to Spread Corona Awareness

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has got various police departments across the country at their creative best. However, in this league, the Mumbai Police department is a clear winner. The team has been sharing short videos and creative graphics to raise awareness about the importance of precautionary measures. Most of the content on their handle is on the lines of ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ and on the necessity of maintaining social distancing.

In its latest post, Mumbai Police has shared a still from the famous Batman film. In the snap, one can read the text, “Haven't a clue? Let’s play a game just me and you”

The twist here is that below the text one can see a depiction of a man and a woman who has maintained adequate social distancing and also are promoting the usage of face masks.

Take a look at some of the reactions on the post:

Mumbai police twitter account team these days- pic.twitter.com/RoeOMje7Xq — Ankit Hudda (@ankit_hudda_og) August 24, 2020

Its from the trailer.... from the crime scene written for batman..... — Sulaiman Mutawalli (@S_Mutawalli) August 24, 2020

Jumping on the trends very clever I must say — Puneet K Rawtani (@puneey) August 24, 2020

What do you think about the Mumbai police's creativity?