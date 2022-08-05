DDLJ Broadway Adaptation to Star Austin Colby as SRK's Raj, Fans Call it 'Terrible'

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which is a 1995 romantic drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, definitely remains one of the most iconic films in Bollywood. However, now the movie is getting a Broadway adaptation in the west, reorts Mashable. Actor Austin Colby took to his social media to announce that he will be playing the reimagined role of Raj, now named Roger Mandel aka Rog. The Broadway name would be Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical. Raj, who happens to be Bollywood’s epitome of a lover-boy, will now be resurrected as Rog Mandel by this British actor. He will be playing his role against Indian American actor Shoba Narayan, who would be Simran.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Austin made the announcement. “A few months ago, I had never heard of the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) or known of it’s global impact. I am in awe of this beautiful love story, celebrating Bollywood film at it’s finest. And now, to have workshopped Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical under the original director, Aditya Chopra, and trusted with the role of Raj (now Rog) to bring Bollywood to Broadway as a reimagined, inclusive cultural experience will undoubtedly be the greatest honor of my career,” he wrote in the caption.

As the news spread, netizens all across social media had different reactions. There were many who criticised the makers’ decision. “Why? How? This is terrible. This is totally How can the GREATEST ICONIC Indian character (RAJ) be played by Austin Colby. Another form of Colonization? Iconic Bollywood film adapted for Broadway whitewashed lead character. Fans aren’t happy,” wrote a Twitter user. Have a look:

Here are a few reactions:

I can’t believe @yrf cast a white man who didn’t even know what DDLJ was as Raj in the broadway musical. This is embarrassing and disrespectful to all the South Asian fans who grew up loving the movie. Disgraceful. https://t.co/ZrGd0GWOhq pic.twitter.com/TAbeKeDFZu — ☀️☀️☀️ (@_bela___) August 3, 2022

RIGHT!? Like how are they gonna do that? The inherent charm of DDLJ was SRK-Kajol tbh and it’s already such a paper thin plot. And judging from these pictures these two dont seem like they would have chemistry at all. I have some faith in Shoba since she was in Hamilton but idk — ⚯͛ (@chopdacrazen) August 3, 2022

why would anyone think a ddlj broadway musical is a good idea in general — Vanity (@Chaturvedi0000) August 4, 2022

I can’t make any sense of this. @MarvelStudios figured this out. #RepresentationMatters! If you’re going to turn one of the most iconic Bollywood movies into a Broadway musical, perhaps consider the lead! #DDLJ https://t.co/CpRnf6MfKV — Aliya Ramji (@AliyaRamji) August 3, 2022

this is beyond HORRIFYING. So broadway is adapting the iconic Bollywood movie, DDLJ into a musical and guess who they cast to play Raj… YES A WHITE MAN pic.twitter.com/2bGqu4GbLc — ri (@Ad0reeRii) August 1, 2022

How do you make a Broadway adaption of Bollywood's most popular and iconic movie, still running in theaters till today and cast a white man as the male lead. This could have been an amazing opportunity for

representation of South Asian people in mainstream Broadway. #DDLJ https://t.co/onfK4juwDU — Avantika Panda (@avantika_panda) July 27, 2022

What is your take on the same?

