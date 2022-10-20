DDLJ Completes 27 Years: Fans Share Memories of Watching SRK-Kajol at Maratha Mandir

DDLJ was released 27 years ago today and it’s memories galore on social media. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge cemented Shah Rukh Khan’s image as the romantic hero of generations to come when the first batch of awestruck cinemagoers saw him wooing Kajol transcending borders literally and figuratively. Raj and Simran would become synonymous with the romantic ideal to aspire to for many years to come.

DDLJ’s half-century-long run at the Maratha Mandir is the stuff of Bollywood lore. On the film’s 27th anniversary, fans are sharing the many fond and bittersweet memories of watching the film at the iconic Mumbai theatre. “I have watched DDLJ more than a 30 times at Maratha Mandir and I can tell you even after 27 Years, Shah Rukh Khan’s Entry still gets louder cheer than most of the fresh released films. It’s debatable if it’s the best romantic film of Indian cinema or not but surely it’s ICONIC!” A fan tweeted.

“Watching DDLJ in Maratha Mandir was an absolute childhood dream for me as a 90s kid. From mom’s lap in Ramai Talkies, Balangir to Maratha Mandir, Mumbai with the love of my life,” shared another.

It's debatable if it's the best romantic film of Indian cinema or not but surely it's ICONIC!

Watching DDLJ in Maratha Mandir was an absolute childhood dream for me as a 90s kid. From mom's lap in Ramai Talkies, Balangir to Maratha Mandir, Mumbai with the love of my life.

Celebrating the Most Iconic Film of Indian Cinema #DDLJ

Celebrating the Most Iconic Film of Indian Cinema #DDLJ

Ek baar Maratha Mandir me jaake apne partner ke saath DDLJ dekhna hai !

Ek baar Maratha Mandir me jaake apne partner ke saath DDLJ dekhna hai !

One of most important thing in ny bucket list

.@iamsrk from watching you countless times as

the forever young loved Raj ..the journey of love that never ends..

the ever green movie #DDLJ on TV

Till watching it in Maratha Mandir is something I will never forget.

A ritual I do every time I visit Mumbai. #27YearsOfDDLJ pic.twitter.com/XY056FvMKm — Shirin (@iam4sunrise) October 20, 2022

Did you know we almost didn’t get SRK in the role of Raj in DDLJ? Shah Rukh Khan was unwilling to sign on for the movie at one point of time. Anupama Chopra, a film journalist, recounts how Shah Rukh got to be a part of the film in her book Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: A Modern Classic. Reportedly, it took many meetings for then-debutante filmmaker Aditya Chopra to sign aboard Shah Rukh, and then history was made.

