Hundreds of Dead Fish Found Floating in Bengaluru Lake, Effluents Dumped in Water to be Blamed

Hundreds of dead fish were found floating since the past one week at a lake in Bengaluru, sparking fear among locals who were also forced to bear the stench of rotting fish. The Mottanalluru lake in South Bengaluru saw hundreds of dead fish accumulate at the lakeside, possibly an adverse effect of chemicals, effluents and pesticides dumped into the lake from nearby industries and agricultural fields.

Local residents and activists said they contacted the local authorities After the stench became unbearable, lake activists and residents complained to local authorities, along with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. A team of officials came to the site to collect samples of the dead fish and the water. Officials of the KSPCB said that the fish died due to the dip in oxygen level in the lake water, due to the effect of pesticide and effluents that were dumped in the lake.

Karnataka: Dead fish seen floating in Mottanalluru lake in Anekal of Bengaluru, due to inflow of effluents and pesticides from surrounding industries and agricultural fields. pic.twitter.com/Bx3tmmBUA1— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

Locals said that waste and effluents from industries that are located in Chandapura flows to the Mottanalluru lake, which caused the dead fish.

A similar incident was brought to light recently when residents near the Kudlu Dodda Kere swimming lake in Bengaluru found tens of thousands of dead snails shored up along the lakeside. They said that sewage is the main culprit behind the mass snail deaths. A sewage pipe from the lake is reportedly connected to the lake and has been causing pollution in the water body. The 40-acre lake is located near Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The death of the snails en masse was blamed on the excessive inflow of sewage from the jail.

Dead fish have previously turned up dead in the Kudlu Dodda Kere lake before as well as well in other lakes in the city and environment activists have usually blamed it on modernization and industrialization.

