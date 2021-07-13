Dead for 60 Years, Kashmir Man 'Receives' Two Shots of Covid-19 Vaccine

While the raging pandemic and a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines are looming across the country, getting vaccinated amid coronavirus is still an effective way to safeguard oneself from the deadly infection. But what if the beneficiary, who has died six decades ago, receives both doses of vaccines? A man in Kashmir discovered just that after his grandfather “received" both doses of Covid-19 vaccines. 33-year-old Mudasir Siddiq from Srinagar discovered the profile of his late grandfather, Ali Mohammad Bhat, on the CoWIN Website of the Indian government, The Wire reported.

Mr Siddiq and his family have registered for vaccination under his number and while checking the status of his profile he came across the profile of his deceased grandfather’s name flashed with the “green" vaccinated status. Surprised by this, Siddiq also informed that he has, in fact, never seen his grandfather.

“I am surprised as to how my grandfather’s name made its way into the list. He passed away 60 years ago. I have never seen him. Even my father has little knowledge of exactly how and when my grandfather died,” Siddiq was quoted by The Wire.

However, this is not an isolated case where a dead person has been declared a vaccine beneficiary. Hardasbhai Karingiya, a resident of Uplete in Gujarat, died in 2018. His family members, however, received an SMS saying that he was vaccinated on May 3, nearly after three years of his death, India Today reported. So far, there have been more than 10 reported cases where dead persons have been inoculated in different parts of Gujarat, the report added.

Meanwhile, as the Centre has been boasting of an all-time high in terms of jabs provided, Delhi and several others have run out of their stocks for the Covishield vaccine. The central government, however, has refuted claims of Covid-19 vaccine shortage and clarified that all states and Union territories are informed well in advance about the number of vaccines to be sent to them for the month of July.

An average of 6.21 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines was administered daily in the last week of June. Between July 5 and 11, the daily average vaccine doses further dipped to 3.50 million doses.

