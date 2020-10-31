Dead for Over 2 Years, Woman's Rotting Body found Under Pile of Clothes as Children Lived in the House

A horrific incident has come to light in Tennessee, USA, where a woman’s body has been discovered in her own room two years after her death, with her children still living in the house with her rotting body.

The police are now investigating her death. The woman has been reported as Larinda Jolly, 56. While the discovery was made on October 21, she had been dead for years. Her decomposing body was found on her bed, hidden under a pile of clothes. The discovery was made when the Davidson County (the residence area) sent a deputy with an eviction notice to the house.

According WKRN, Larinda’s brother, Anthony Jolly reported that only bones remained of the decomposed body. While the duration is being pegged as two years, he suspects it be even longer.

"I called my niece, and I asked her how long had my sister been deceased and when she said since early 2017, I was shocked," he said.

It is reported that all of Larinda’s children are intellectually disabled. All four of them have been living in the house with their mother’s corpse for the entire two years. Anthony claimed that even though he wasn’t close with his sister, he did try to check in from time to time. however, every time he called, his nieces and nephews would report that their mother was sleeping or otherwise unavailable to take the call. He was finally motivated to involve the police and ask them to do check on her. In August, they sent someone to do a wellness check but the children reported she wasn’t at home.

According to Anthony, the children were simply obeying their mother’s orders. “They knew better, but they were going by what their mother said, they were obeying their mother's wishes – just let her lay there, no matter what,” he said. Apparently, the mother had said to not call anybody.

The police are running an investigation to look for foul-play even though preliminary reports suggest there was no trauma. The cause of death isn’t clear and will be difficult to assess as nothing but a skeleton remains.

Adult Protective Services have taken custody of the children and put them in a hotel till a caretaker can be found.